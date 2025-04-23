The One Sarah Huckabee Sanders Dress Obsession That Needs To Go Away

The women of Washington D.C. have made headlines for their strange behavior and loud opinions in support of Donald Trump. But sometimes, their wardrobe is enough to make the masses flash them some side-eye. They're not immune to questionable clothing choices, and that's a fact that Sarah Huckabee Sanders knows all too well. She definitely has a go-to outfit: a knee-length dress with bow belt in the middle and ¾ length sleeves. From wrap dresses to blouson dresses and everything in between, if it ties at the waist, there's a good chance Sanders will love it — even her bow-less dresses often cinch at the waist. Sanders' penchant for bows appears to be an attempt to dress in a stereotypically girly style while still maintaining an element of corporate wear; she loves this look so much, she's even tried it in leather!

Amazing to watch the next Ambassador to Israel (my dad) @GovMikeHuckabee be recognized by the @ArkansasSenate and the @ArkansasHouse yesterday at the Capitol!! pic.twitter.com/Idi47LtVjp — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 6, 2025

But when she tries to go edgy with Kimberly Guilfoyle-inspired leather looks, they end up being total fashion fails. It's about time the former White House Press Secretary updates her closet, especially since Sanders can't escape the Ozempic rumors as a result of her slimmed down figure. For example, a lot of her dresses have been solid colors, likely a bright red or soft blue to appear more feminine in tone. But why doesn't she try switching up the visuals with some patterns? A classic floral dress wouldn't be the end of the world. Let's just hope we don't get a repeat of the bizarre half-and-half dress Sanders wore in 2023.