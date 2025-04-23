The One Sarah Huckabee Sanders Dress Obsession That Needs To Go Away
The women of Washington D.C. have made headlines for their strange behavior and loud opinions in support of Donald Trump. But sometimes, their wardrobe is enough to make the masses flash them some side-eye. They're not immune to questionable clothing choices, and that's a fact that Sarah Huckabee Sanders knows all too well. She definitely has a go-to outfit: a knee-length dress with bow belt in the middle and ¾ length sleeves. From wrap dresses to blouson dresses and everything in between, if it ties at the waist, there's a good chance Sanders will love it — even her bow-less dresses often cinch at the waist. Sanders' penchant for bows appears to be an attempt to dress in a stereotypically girly style while still maintaining an element of corporate wear; she loves this look so much, she's even tried it in leather!
Amazing to watch the next Ambassador to Israel (my dad) @GovMikeHuckabee be recognized by the @ArkansasSenate and the @ArkansasHouse yesterday at the Capitol!! pic.twitter.com/Idi47LtVjp
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 6, 2025
But when she tries to go edgy with Kimberly Guilfoyle-inspired leather looks, they end up being total fashion fails. It's about time the former White House Press Secretary updates her closet, especially since Sanders can't escape the Ozempic rumors as a result of her slimmed down figure. For example, a lot of her dresses have been solid colors, likely a bright red or soft blue to appear more feminine in tone. But why doesn't she try switching up the visuals with some patterns? A classic floral dress wouldn't be the end of the world. Let's just hope we don't get a repeat of the bizarre half-and-half dress Sanders wore in 2023.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders needs a fashion makeover
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is no stranger to outfits that have completely missed the mark. It's hard to forget her failed attempts at the Barbiecore trend where she would be seen in girly pink outfits that belted, wrapped, or cinched at the waist only to look unflattering on her body. Suggestion number one: skip the belt and stop relying on a sash to make your waist look smaller. At the very least, try a belt that is not attached to the dress if accessories are non negotiable. Belts are a good way to add subtle style or a pop of color but can also make a fashion statement of their own when worn correctly.
As for dress lengths, play around with longer or shorter hemlines. Start with a small change by expanding to midi dresses which are available in a variety of different trendy looks and styles. They look good on all body types and can be dressed up or down to be suitable for formal events. Midi dresses also allow for experimental choices to be made based on what accessories or footwear the garment is paired with. When wearing a midi dress, Anthropologie recommends wearing "shoes with a bit of height to them," such as "heeled sandals or ankle booties." With this subtle dress change from knee-length to midi, already fashion opportunities have opened up to make for better ensembles. It would even be fun to see Huckabee Sanders take a risk by wearing a high-low dress to add a bit of drama to her wardrobe.