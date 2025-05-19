Lauren Boebert Looks Like She Sits At The Kids' Table In Wild Height Gap Photo
Lauren Boebert has undergone a stunning transformation since she first jumped into the world of politics, but sadly her height cannot be counted among the things that have changed over the years. In July 2021, the controversial congresswoman posted a photo of her posing alongside conservative commentator Jesse Kelly to Instagram, and the difference in their heights was staggering. Kelly absolutely towered over Boebert, whose head barely reached his shoulder. The comments were filled with people expressing their shock at how short Boebert appeared.
This wasn't the only time the congresswoman's modest height was put on display, however. In April 2023, the gun rights activist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish Melania Trump a happy birthday, complimenting the first lady by writing, "She proves that age is nothing but a number." The post was accompanied by a snap of Boebert next to both Melania and her husband Donald Trump.
Wishing a happy birthday to @MelaniaTrump!
She proves that age is nothing but a number. Many blessings on this day! pic.twitter.com/o91h5LWvZJ
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 26, 2023
Notably, Boebert looks almost out of place in the shot, with the couple looming over her. "Weird picture," one X user commented in response. "I didn't know they had a daughter," quipped another. Someone else pondered, "How tall are they or how tiny are you?" The U.S. representative might be short, but unlike Trump, who's been caught lying about his height multiple times, Boebert seems happy to use her smaller stature to her advantage.
Lauren Boebert has used her diminutive height for political gain
Lauren Boebert is the poster child for messy controversies, and she's nothing if not bold with both her opinions and her style. It should therefore come as no surprise that the Colorado congresswoman has used her height to advocate against the implementation of gun control laws in the U.S. "I'm 5 foot tall, I barely weigh 100 pounds," she argued during a House meeting in March 2021 (via The Recount). "I need something against a stronger potential aggressor to defend myself with [...] don't take my right away to protect myself."
This wasn't the first time that Boebert used her short stature to advocate for looser laws either. An X post in 2020 mimicked her assertion that a gun is the only way she can protect herself because she's smaller than most people. "I don't wear a gun on my hip to make a statement," the controversial politician clarified, explaining that running her now-defunct restaurant, where servers were allowed to openly carry guns, required her to always have something to defend herself with. "I wear it because I'm 5 feet tall and spend a lot of time alone in my restaurant making sure things are perfect," she continued, assuring her constituents that she would fight tooth and nail to veto gun control legislation.
Boebert might be short, but she's feisty. While battling it out against Adam Frisch for Colorado's House seat back in 2022, the outspoken agitator made a memorable comment during a heated debate. Boebert started by attacking the moderators and initially refraining from even agreeing to the rules. Once it finally commenced, she smugly told Frisch, "Here's the deal, in Washington, D.C., the problem is there's not enough of me," (via X).