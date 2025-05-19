Lauren Boebert Looks Like She Sits At The Kids' Table In Wild Height Gap Photo

Lauren Boebert has undergone a stunning transformation since she first jumped into the world of politics, but sadly her height cannot be counted among the things that have changed over the years. In July 2021, the controversial congresswoman posted a photo of her posing alongside conservative commentator Jesse Kelly to Instagram, and the difference in their heights was staggering. Kelly absolutely towered over Boebert, whose head barely reached his shoulder. The comments were filled with people expressing their shock at how short Boebert appeared.

This wasn't the only time the congresswoman's modest height was put on display, however. In April 2023, the gun rights activist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to wish Melania Trump a happy birthday, complimenting the first lady by writing, "She proves that age is nothing but a number." The post was accompanied by a snap of Boebert next to both Melania and her husband Donald Trump.

Wishing a happy birthday to @MelaniaTrump! She proves that age is nothing but a number. Many blessings on this day! pic.twitter.com/o91h5LWvZJ — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 26, 2023

Notably, Boebert looks almost out of place in the shot, with the couple looming over her. "Weird picture," one X user commented in response. "I didn't know they had a daughter," quipped another. Someone else pondered, "How tall are they or how tiny are you?" The U.S. representative might be short, but unlike Trump, who's been caught lying about his height multiple times, Boebert seems happy to use her smaller stature to her advantage.