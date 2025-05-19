How Modern Family's 'Lily' Truly Feels About Being A Child Star

Like most former child stars, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons has mixed feelings about growing up in the spotlight. During a November 2024 appearance on the "Just Trish" podcast, the "Modern Family" alum acknowledged that although she was thankful for all the positive experiences that stemmed from her work on the hit sitcom, she still wished aspiring child actors would take a different route. "I think kids need to have a normal experience and I don't know if that's the way to do it," Anderson-Emmons admitted. "I feel like I definitely was more troubled when I became older because of the show."

After the actor stressed that her mother never pushed her into the business just because she was passionate about it as a child, Anderson-Emmons conceded, "How do you choose what you want to do for eight years when you're four years old?" Meanwhile, in an April 2024 TikTok, the TV star shared that her schedule as a child actor was incredibly hectic because she was either filming or studying and could only catch a breather during lunch.

Anderson-Emmons also acknowledged that although her fellow child stars initially joined her for on-set classes, they all graduated long before she did, and the youngster ultimately found it quite isolating to be in school all by herself as a result. In a 2018 chat with Grumpy Magazine, Anderson-Emmons confessed that she also felt slightly weird when a stranger approached her on the street and gushed about how she grew up right before their eyes and then expected a hug from her. Given all this, it's unsurprising what happened to the actor who played Lily on "Modern Family" after the show ended.