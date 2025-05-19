Throwback Vid Of Trump On SNL Accidentally Predicted His Future Fake Tan Fails

It's difficult to remember a time when not all of President Donald Trump's most recognizable and joke-inducing qualities were public knowledge. However, one of President Trump's pre-White House television appearances unintentionally created a mockup of what would become one of the commander in chief's most infamous traits.

President Trump showed a side of himself some viewers may not have been familiar with hosting a 2004 episode of "Saturday Night Live." Between turning his own show, "The Apprentice," into a sketch and masquerading as comedian Seth Meyers' dad, the future president also parodied his business endeavors and brand recognition in a skit advertising the fictional eatery "Donald Trump's House of Wings" in the style of a campy '80s-era commercial. Trump put on his signature stoic businessman face and showed off some of his awkward dance moves while surrounded by performers singing and bopping around him in chicken suits. He turned up the heat promising fictional offerings that could scare away even the bravest spice enthusiasts.

"At Donald Trump's House of Wings, you can get them with five levels of hotness: Regular, hot, three alarm, suicidal, and hell spawn," he said in the bit, which resurfaced on X in April 2025. The businessman's pitch was accompanied by cartoonish animations of his face gradually getting redder and more anguished with each flavor. Though not as orangey as his modern skin hue, his extreme color evolution in the skit provided comedic visuals modern viewers could look back on as surreal precursors to his real-life makeup woes.