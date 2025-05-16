The Tragic Details About Lisa Bonet Will Break Your Heart

At the age of 16, Lisa Bonet got her big break when she landed the role of Denise Huxtable on the hit NBC sitcom "The Cosby Show." The star of the show was the patriarch of the family, Cliff Huxtable, played by Bill Cosby, who was a revered and beloved comedian and actor at the time. Many years later, over sixty women came forward and accused Cosby of sexual assault and sexual harassment, which shocked his fans and resulted in criminal charges.

Cosby was the one to cast Bonet in "The Cosby Show," complimenting her on her braces, despite Bonet's fear that her braces would take her out of the running for the role of Denise. Throughout her time working on "The Cosby Show" and its spinoff series "A Different World," Bonet and Cosby often had their differences, but the root of their disagreements always seemed to be work-related.

But in 2018, Bonet broke her silence regarding Cosby and his crimes, admitting that she'd always had a bad feeling about him deep down. "There was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions, but... There was just energy. And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed," the actor told Net-A- Porter. She went on to say that if she'd "always" felt a darkness within Cosby, but if she'd known about what had been happening, she surely would have spoken out. "... if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That's my nature. The truth will set you free."

