Trump's Mother's Day Message Left Out Some Very Important People (& We're Not Surprised)

Donald Trump is surrounded by mothers. And yet, the president kept his 2025 Mother's Day post on Truth Social short and not exactly sweet. In true Trump fashion, the divisive politician wrote in all caps to make sure everyone knew he was in charge and means what he says, "Happy Mother's Day to all, and to all a goodnight!!!" Because of its brevity, there isn't much to unpack here (which is kind of the problem) but concluding his message like the end of a Christmas movie in the middle of May is more than a little odd. Now, Donald probably (hopefully!) wished all the mothers in his life a happy Mother's Day privately — contrary to popular belief, you don't have to share a lengthy, gushing post on social media to prove that you actually love your mom — but as POTUS, optics are everything.

Donald's own mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, passed away back in 2000, so it's not like she would have been offended to be left out, but he didn't mention any of the mothers of his five children, nor the mothers of Trump's 10 grandchildren either. Plus, his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is currently expecting a baby, but even she wasn't mentioned. The two-time president has been accused of being narcissistic and solipsistic, and having an ego-driven presence that sums up Trump's presidency, so it's not exactly shocking that he apparently didn't put much thought into a Mother's Day post. However, Donald did share a video on Truth Social of longtime wife Melania Trump honoring military moms, but he only posted the video; there was no heartfelt personal message for the first lady.