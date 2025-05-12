Trump's Mother's Day Message Left Out Some Very Important People (& We're Not Surprised)
Donald Trump is surrounded by mothers. And yet, the president kept his 2025 Mother's Day post on Truth Social short and not exactly sweet. In true Trump fashion, the divisive politician wrote in all caps to make sure everyone knew he was in charge and means what he says, "Happy Mother's Day to all, and to all a goodnight!!!" Because of its brevity, there isn't much to unpack here (which is kind of the problem) but concluding his message like the end of a Christmas movie in the middle of May is more than a little odd. Now, Donald probably (hopefully!) wished all the mothers in his life a happy Mother's Day privately — contrary to popular belief, you don't have to share a lengthy, gushing post on social media to prove that you actually love your mom — but as POTUS, optics are everything.
Donald's own mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, passed away back in 2000, so it's not like she would have been offended to be left out, but he didn't mention any of the mothers of his five children, nor the mothers of Trump's 10 grandchildren either. Plus, his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is currently expecting a baby, but even she wasn't mentioned. The two-time president has been accused of being narcissistic and solipsistic, and having an ego-driven presence that sums up Trump's presidency, so it's not exactly shocking that he apparently didn't put much thought into a Mother's Day post. However, Donald did share a video on Truth Social of longtime wife Melania Trump honoring military moms, but he only posted the video; there was no heartfelt personal message for the first lady.
His Mother's Day messages from previous years weren't much better
Giving Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt, maybe he was just too busy being president to concoct a Hallmark-worthy Mother's Day post. Surely his message for the mothers in his life from last year — when he was only campaigning — was much more sincere? Well, yes and no. Trump's messy Mother's Day shoutout in 2024 did mention a specific mom, instead of being just a general message. He was busy rallying for votes in New Jersey at the time, but Donald took a moment to honor the special day. "I also want to say Happy Mother's Day to all the moms in America, especially my wife Melania. I'll be home in a little while. And we're also thinking about Melania's incredible mother, who just passed away," he said (via YouTube), referring to Amalija Knavs, who had died a few months prior at age 78.
Donald praised Knavs for her inner and outer beauty, but then took a moment to not-so-subtly give himself a shoutout about the huge group of supporters who had turned up for his campaign stop, quipping, "She's up there looking down right now, she's saying, 'That's a large crowd of people!'" Using your dead mother-in-law to promote your own presidential campaign is not a great look. At least 2024 was slightly better than 2023, though, when Donald got preachy on Truth Social, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country."