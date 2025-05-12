Meghan Markle's Cringeworthy Mother's Day Post Sends Bizarre Conspiracy Theories Into Overdrive

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is notoriously careful about what she shares on social media. There's good reason for that. It often seems like no matter what her posts entail, they're sure to spark backlash and a conspiracy theory or two. Now, just weeks after the internet wasn't fooled by her peak performative harvest post, she has shared a photo of her and her two children. Of course, the internet has plenty of not-so-positive opinions.

In honor of Mother's Day, Meghan took to Instagram to share a photo of her with the two little royals who made her a mother. "Happy Mother's Day," she wrote. "Cheers to juggling it all with joy! And to these two gems — who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain,' smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure ... being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life. I, too, 'love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the [F]rench fries in all the world.'"

The accompanying photo showed Meghan from behind, holding Prince Archie on one side and Princess Lilibet on the other. Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are careful to keep Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight, which means that when they do share photos of their kids, they make sure not to show their faces. Even so, this latest photo still opened Archie and Lilibet up to scrutiny.