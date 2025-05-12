Meghan Markle's Cringeworthy Mother's Day Post Sends Bizarre Conspiracy Theories Into Overdrive
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is notoriously careful about what she shares on social media. There's good reason for that. It often seems like no matter what her posts entail, they're sure to spark backlash and a conspiracy theory or two. Now, just weeks after the internet wasn't fooled by her peak performative harvest post, she has shared a photo of her and her two children. Of course, the internet has plenty of not-so-positive opinions.
In honor of Mother's Day, Meghan took to Instagram to share a photo of her with the two little royals who made her a mother. "Happy Mother's Day," she wrote. "Cheers to juggling it all with joy! And to these two gems — who still attempt to climb 'mama mountain,' smother me with kisses, and make every day the most memorable adventure ... being your mom is the greatest privilege of my life. I, too, 'love you more than all the stars in all the sky, all the raindrops, and all the salt on all the [F]rench fries in all the world.'"
The accompanying photo showed Meghan from behind, holding Prince Archie on one side and Princess Lilibet on the other. Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are careful to keep Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight, which means that when they do share photos of their kids, they make sure not to show their faces. Even so, this latest photo still opened Archie and Lilibet up to scrutiny.
Folks are buzzing about how Archie and Lilibet look
Folks often view Meghan Markle's social media posts as self-indulgent and self-absorbed, and this one was no exception. "Who wishes themselves Happy Mother's Day and tells her kids how much they love her??" one X user wrote. "Not a word for her own mother," one commenter added. Other netizens were less concerned with Meghan's caption and more preoccupied by the photo alongside it.
In March, Meghan shared a similar photo of herself from behind with her little ones on either side. Many folks took note of how much Princess Lilibet looked like Prince Harry with her long red locks. To many, this was very different from Lilibet's look in her mom's Mother's Day post. "My how Lili has grown in 7 weeks" one X-user wrote alongside a side-by-side of Lilibet in the two images. "And her hair changed colour," another pointed out. One commenter wrote, "IKR! She needs to start renting more age appropriate kids!" suggesting that the children in the photographs were hired actors, rather than the real [Prince] Archie and Lilibet.
This conspiracy theory is more widespread than just one commenter. "So, both kids are the same size and dark hair now? #meghanmarkle can't even hire consistent child actors," another X user wrote, with plenty of agreement in the comment section. Evidently, this post didn't go over the way Meghan intended, and it may be best to go back to keeping Archie and Lilibet out of the spotlight altogether.