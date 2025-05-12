Kimberly Guilfoyle's Mother's Day Outfit Is Wrong On So Many Levels
Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle's knack for leaving little to the imagination is a quality that rears its head at virtually any occasion. She couldn't help but show off revealing, mesh, and skintight material at President Donald Trump's documentary premiere, and fans begged Guilfoyle to rein it in after they saw one of her inappropriate 2024 Republican National Convention dresses. Yet, she still flaunts as much as possible whenever the moment suits her. Although the mom of one was technically allowed to do as she pleased for Mother's Day, she may have taken that freedom too far with her outfit.
It's understandably difficult for some parents to accept the fact that their kids are adults. Parents like Guilfoyle may also have a hard time admitting that they, too, aged as their children grew older. Thus, she seemingly denied her reality and dolled herself up to look younger than her son, Ronan Villency, for Mother's Day 2025. An Instagram post from the day showed Guilfoyle in a Pepto Bismol pink, blocky collared dress that made her look as though she was a uniformed kindergartener posing for her first day of school. Her lengthy hair extensions gave off the vibe that her parents waited way too long to get their little girl a haircut. Though Guilfoyle probably thought she looked cute and youthful, others found her look disconcerting. "Why is she all dressed up like a little girl?" one Instagram commenter even asked.
Her outfits know no bounds
Kimberly Guilfoyle has proven she has an inappropriate outfit for virtually any occasion. She turned a prior Mother's Day into a PG-13 affair with a less childish, yet still questionable, sleeveless pink getup. Her short, leggy look contrasted with her wholesome, intimate message to her son. "Happy Mother's Day," she wrote in a May 12, 2024, Instagram post. "Ronan, I have loved every moment of being your mom. You always make me so proud. Being a mother is truly the best job on the planet." Though she claimed motherhood is her favorite responsibility, her short dress, heavy makeup, and obvious cosmetic surgery indicated she's perhaps more interested in prioritizing a modeling career.
Model life will most likely never be in the cards for Guilfoyle, however, especially since she was nominated by President Donald Trump as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. Some X users sympathized with the foreign nation, not just for being subjected to Guilfoyle's fashion sense, but also for dealing with the woman behind the clothes. "Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Goddess of the January 6 Insurrection, may become the ambassador to Greece, the birthplace of democracy!" one X user wrote. "There's a deranged irony in this." We'll have to wait and see if she at least dresses more appropriately for the job.