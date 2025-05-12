Kimberly Guilfoyle's Mother's Day Outfit Is Wrong On So Many Levels

Kimberly Guilfoyle has proven she has an inappropriate outfit for virtually any occasion. She turned a prior Mother's Day into a PG-13 affair with a less childish, yet still questionable, sleeveless pink getup. Her short, leggy look contrasted with her wholesome, intimate message to her son. "Happy Mother's Day," she wrote in a May 12, 2024, Instagram post. "Ronan, I have loved every moment of being your mom. You always make me so proud. Being a mother is truly the best job on the planet." Though she claimed motherhood is her favorite responsibility, her short dress, heavy makeup, and obvious cosmetic surgery indicated she's perhaps more interested in prioritizing a modeling career.

Model life will most likely never be in the cards for Guilfoyle, however, especially since she was nominated by President Donald Trump as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. Some X users sympathized with the foreign nation, not just for being subjected to Guilfoyle's fashion sense, but also for dealing with the woman behind the clothes. "Kimberly Guilfoyle, the Goddess of the January 6 Insurrection, may become the ambassador to Greece, the birthplace of democracy!" one X user wrote. "There's a deranged irony in this." We'll have to wait and see if she at least dresses more appropriately for the job.