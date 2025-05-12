JD Vance Sends Divorce Rumors Into Overdrive After Giving Usha The Cold Shoulder On Mother's Day

We certainly don't know JD Vance's real reason for choosing not to publicly wish his wife a Happy Mother's Day. This choice may have made for some bad optics, but perhaps he was simply too busy pampering Usha Vance on this special day to have time for social media, right? Well, JD even proved that possibility wrong, too. He was actually pretty active on social media on Mother's Day — and he was hardly stingy when it came to dishing out praise. Unfortunately, that praise was for his boss rather than his wife. JD shared a screenshot of one of President Donald Trump's Truth Social posts on X and followed up with another not too long after, with the caption, "Boss is on fire today."

JD's public display of kissing up comes days after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is. She unintentionally revealed she has multiple photos of her and Trump up in her office and seemingly none of her and her husband. Now, JD has followed Leavitt's lead, being much more generous with his public love for Trump than he is for his own spouse. We can't be sure whether there is any truth to the rumors that things are rocky in the Vances' marriage. Either way, though, for Usha, this one's gotta hurt.