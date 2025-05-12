JD Vance Sends Divorce Rumors Into Overdrive After Giving Usha The Cold Shoulder On Mother's Day
JD Vance embarrassing his wife Usha Vance has basically become a habit at this point, and he's done it again in honor of Mother's Day. As plenty of stars used the holiday as an opportunity to give their partners and moms a special shoutout, JD's post left plenty to be desired — like, for example, any mention of the mother of his children.
JD kept his Mother's Day post short and not-so-sweet (at least from Usha's likely POV). "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" he wrote on X. Surely most moms want to feel special on Mother's Day, and a thoughtful message from one's partner is always appreciated. But beyond the fact that mentioning Usha in his Mother's Day post would've been a simple, kind gesture, it also would have been good PR. Rumors that JD and Usha are getting a divorce have been intensifying as of late — and not even mentioning her by name on Mother's Day certainly doesn't help put this notion to rest.
JD Vance seemed more interested in praising Donald Trump on Mother's Day
We certainly don't know JD Vance's real reason for choosing not to publicly wish his wife a Happy Mother's Day. This choice may have made for some bad optics, but perhaps he was simply too busy pampering Usha Vance on this special day to have time for social media, right? Well, JD even proved that possibility wrong, too. He was actually pretty active on social media on Mother's Day — and he was hardly stingy when it came to dishing out praise. Unfortunately, that praise was for his boss rather than his wife. JD shared a screenshot of one of President Donald Trump's Truth Social posts on X and followed up with another not too long after, with the caption, "Boss is on fire today."
JD's public display of kissing up comes days after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accidentally exposed how Trump-obsessed she really is. She unintentionally revealed she has multiple photos of her and Trump up in her office and seemingly none of her and her husband. Now, JD has followed Leavitt's lead, being much more generous with his public love for Trump than he is for his own spouse. We can't be sure whether there is any truth to the rumors that things are rocky in the Vances' marriage. Either way, though, for Usha, this one's gotta hurt.