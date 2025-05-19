Kayleigh McEnany Confused Fox Newsroom For St. Patrick's Day Parade With This Fashion Fail
While current Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was busy confusing the White House for an Easter dinner in March 2025, former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed up to the Fox newsroom late for St. Patrick's Day.
In a photo posted to Instagram on March 24, McEnany shared with her followers that she would be a guest host on "Fox & Friends" the following day and added, "Tune in!" Unfortunately, no one could read her caption because her neon bright green blazer blinded anyone who saw her social media post. No need for air traffic controllers; anyone could easily land a plane on this outfit. The in-your-face green would have worked perfectly on St. Paddy's Day, but she was a week late to the celebration. Even Kermit the Frog would probably pass on this green look.
While wearing green can be quite flattering, especially if you have green eyes, the brightness of the shade, coupled with McEnany having blue eyes, didn't do wonders for her. Honestly, she looked like a walking green highlighter. McEnany also wore more eyeliner than Vice President JD Vance, but, again, no one could see it because they were blinded by neon.
White House press secretaries love the color green
In Fox News clips shared to Instagram in February 2025, Kayleigh McEnany appeared to be wearing the same outfit she wore in the photo shared to social media on March 24. In action, the green was just as jarring as you'd expect it to be. Clearly, McEnany loves green, as she's worn other shades of it for work — though none as vibrant as the neon green outfit.
Interestingly, McEnany, who was one of the White House press secretaries during President Donald Trump's first term, isn't the only WHPS who enjoys the color green. Her successor, Karoline Leavitt, took over at the start of Trump's second term, and she also loves a green moment. Like the time she wore a pea soup-colored green matching set that completely missed the mark. Or when Leavitt shared a photo to Instagram of herself wearing a blazer that made her look like a shamrock personified.
What is it about the color green that seems to be attractive to conservative White House press secretaries? Certain shades of green are appealing, but bright neon ones or hues that look like vomit are definitely not.