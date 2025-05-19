Kayleigh McEnany Confused Fox Newsroom For St. Patrick's Day Parade With This Fashion Fail

While current Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was busy confusing the White House for an Easter dinner in March 2025, former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed up to the Fox newsroom late for St. Patrick's Day.

In a photo posted to Instagram on March 24, McEnany shared with her followers that she would be a guest host on "Fox & Friends" the following day and added, "Tune in!" Unfortunately, no one could read her caption because her neon bright green blazer blinded anyone who saw her social media post. No need for air traffic controllers; anyone could easily land a plane on this outfit. The in-your-face green would have worked perfectly on St. Paddy's Day, but she was a week late to the celebration. Even Kermit the Frog would probably pass on this green look.

While wearing green can be quite flattering, especially if you have green eyes, the brightness of the shade, coupled with McEnany having blue eyes, didn't do wonders for her. Honestly, she looked like a walking green highlighter. McEnany also wore more eyeliner than Vice President JD Vance, but, again, no one could see it because they were blinded by neon.