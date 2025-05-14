Whatever Happened To Former News Anchor Bryant Gumbel?

Bryant Gumbel is one of the world's most esteemed journalists, but like many other news anchors, he disappeared without a trace once retirement hit. The TV icon lives a relatively quiet life after the end of "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel" in December 2023. That program earned Gumbel two Peabody Awards and over 30 Sports Emmy Awards, and its legacy cannot be understated. But its end also marked the end of a more than 50 year television career, after which Gumbel got very quiet.

While "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel" was on the air for 29 years, it is certainly not the only thing the popular journalist is known for. Gumbel became the first Black journalist hosting a news network's morning show, which he did with "Today" for 15 years beginning in 1982. Gumbel worked mostly in sports journalism prior to "Today," starting as a print reporter and then transitioning to television in 1972, as a sportscaster by KNBC-TV. Gumbel was then hired by NBC Sports in 1975.

Gumbel has hosted everything from the Primetime Emmys to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to "Pablo Escobar: King of Cocaine," so he is nothing if not versatile. His credits also include "Games People Play" and reporting for the Super Bowl, as well as the controversial "Brain Surgery Live." After retiring, Gumbel's life seemed to become a lot more laid-back.