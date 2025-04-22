News Anchors Who Disappeared Without A Trace

As inhabitants of an ever-changing world, there's no escaping the current events that are constantly unfolding around us. Thankfully, the field of journalism has existed for nearly as long as our desire to be in the know. The first American newspapers were published way back in the 17th century, and by 1948, the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) launched the first televised nightly news program, thus revolutionizing the way Americans consume news. Since then, we've relied on televised newscasts — and the news anchors who deliver them — for insights about the events that shape our lives.

Nowadays, news anchors are a staple in pop culture. Some broadcast journalists, such as Walter Cronkite, Barbara Walters, and Lester Holt, even emerged as national celebrities who've been cemented in the zeitgeist. But for every journalist we know and love, there are several more who have seemingly dropped off the face of the earth.

In some instances, news anchors have lost their platforms due to their scandalous behavior (who could forget the infamous news anchor scandals that completely rocked CNN?). However, in other cases, some newscasters have retired from public life after retiring from TV. From Connie Chung to Bryant Gumbel, these are the illusive journalists who went quiet.