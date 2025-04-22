News Anchors Who Disappeared Without A Trace
As inhabitants of an ever-changing world, there's no escaping the current events that are constantly unfolding around us. Thankfully, the field of journalism has existed for nearly as long as our desire to be in the know. The first American newspapers were published way back in the 17th century, and by 1948, the National Broadcasting Company (NBC) launched the first televised nightly news program, thus revolutionizing the way Americans consume news. Since then, we've relied on televised newscasts — and the news anchors who deliver them — for insights about the events that shape our lives.
Nowadays, news anchors are a staple in pop culture. Some broadcast journalists, such as Walter Cronkite, Barbara Walters, and Lester Holt, even emerged as national celebrities who've been cemented in the zeitgeist. But for every journalist we know and love, there are several more who have seemingly dropped off the face of the earth.
In some instances, news anchors have lost their platforms due to their scandalous behavior (who could forget the infamous news anchor scandals that completely rocked CNN?). However, in other cases, some newscasters have retired from public life after retiring from TV. From Connie Chung to Bryant Gumbel, these are the illusive journalists who went quiet.
Connie Chung worked behind the scenes after vanishing from the spotlight
Connie Chung kicked off her journalism career in 1969. At the time, women were virtually nonexistent in the field, but Chung wouldn't take no for an answer. As she recalled to CBS News: "I barged into a local TV station, [said], 'I can learn. I don't have experience, but I can do this job.'" Chung moved to national news in 1971 when she became a newscaster at CBS.
In 1993, Chung was tapped to co-anchor "CBS Evening News," making her the first Asian American and the second woman ever to lead a national newscast. She spent two years on the program but was ultimately let go in 1995. Just two days after being fired, Chung adopted a baby boy with her husband, talk show host Maury Povich. In light of these events, Chung decided to step away from the spotlight and focus on motherhood. "I thought to myself, this was meant to be," she told PBS in 2024. "So, for me, I had a career for a long time, and then I had time to spend with my son, because I never, never would have quit."
In 2006, Chung began co-hosting a new series called "Weekends With Maury & Connie." However, the show was short-lived and Chung ultimately slid back into the shadows. These days, the former anchorwoman remains active in the journalism industry, albeit behind the scenes. Alongside Povich, she owns and operates the Montana-based newspaper "The Flathead Beacon."
Linda Ellerbee hightailed it to Mexico after she retired from broadcasting
Linda Ellerbee landed her first newsroom gig in 1972 and quickly rose through the ranks of national broadcasting. She became known for her bold reporting style and her penchant for wearing jeans on camera. In 1992, Ellerbee launched her iconic series "Nick News With Linda Ellerbee" on the Nickelodeon network. While hosting "Nick News," Ellerbee explored topics like the AIDS epidemic, 9/11, and the Great Recession all while centering the perspectives of children and teens. Ultimately, she spent 44 years in the broadcasting industry and 25 of them were spent at the helm of "Nick News." However, in 2015, the anchorwoman announced that she'd be retiring.
Speaking with TV Insider, Ellerbee explained that she was ready to move on from television. "The decision was made more than a year and a half ago," the newscaster revealed. She added, "I've had a great time, and I'm lucky enough to be one of the few walking out of television without being pushed out. But I didn't want to die in the saddle. There are other things I want to do in life."
In 2015, Ellerbee filmed her final episode of "Nick News" and bowed out of the public eye. Since her retirement, the former newswoman has been resoundingly quiet, leaving many to wonder whatever happened to Ellerbee. In 2023, she revealed to Newsday that she spends half the year living in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. She's living her best and healthiest life in obscurity.
Bernard Shaw left the spotlight to focus on his family
For decades, Bernard Shaw was one of the most prominent faces in broadcasting. The news anchor kicked off his career as a radio journalist in the 1960s, where he interviewed luminaries like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. When CNN premiered in 1980, Shaw became the network's very first chief news anchor. His career highlights included live coverage of the Watergate scandal, the Tiananmen Square protests, and the Gulf War. The newsman was known for his serene, level-headed reporting style, which he maintained even while reporting from combat zones. "The more intense the news story I cover, the cooler I want to be," Shaw told NPR in 2014. He added, "And it would be a disservice to the consumers of news — be they readers, listeners or viewers — for me to become emotional and to get carried away."
Shaw's trailblazing career earned him a slew of accolades, including several Emmys and a Peabody Award. However, by the late '90s, his career began taking a toll. He struggled with PTSD from witnessing violence during the Gulf War, and he also yearned for more quality time with his family. Therefore, in 2000, Shaw announced his decision to retire.
After stepping away from television the following year, Shaw quickly vanished from the public eye. He spent the next few decades writing and enjoying time with his family. Shaw passed away at the age of 82 on September 7, 2022, thus joining the roster of once-famous news anchors who sadly died.
Matt Lauer vanished from the spotlight after his fall from grace
Throughout the years, there have been several news anchors who've disappeared from "Today"; however, Matt Lauer is arguably the most notorious. The broadcaster became a fan favorite when he debuted on "Today" in the early '90s. For years, he was one of the most beloved personalities on American television, not to mention one of the richest "Today" show stars. But in November 2017, Lauer was axed from the show after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. In the following months, more victims came forward alleging that Lauer had sexually assaulted them. Lauer issued a public apology, but it did little to salvage his career. In the wake of his actions, the disgraced newsman did not return to television, and he ultimately disappeared from the public eye.
Since his ousting from NBC, Lauer has seldom been spotted in the wild. Speaking with People in 2021, a source opened up about what Matt Lauer had been doing since his "Today Show" firing. "He just stays to himself," the insider shared. "He doesn't really reach out to people very much anymore or engage them and so he's been losing touch with a lot of people." In 2024, another source told People that Lauer doesn't plan on returning to public life. "He's actually doing well and happy," the tipster shared. "He doesn't work and he doesn't have to. He's not looking to."
Max Robinson retreated from the limelight when his health deteriorated
Max Robinson kicked off his career at a local news station in Portsmouth, Virginia, in 1959. He was the station's first Black news anchor — however, due to racial discrimination, he was not allowed to show his face on camera. Nonetheless, Robinson plowed through every barrier that was placed in front of him. Eventually, he moved on to larger newsrooms in Washington, D.C. and Chicago. During his career, Robinson won numerous awards for his coverage of the Civil Rights Movement and his reporting on institutional racism in America. In 1978, he became an anchor for "ABC Nightly News." Not only was this a major career move for Robinson, but it also marked the first time in history that a Black news anchor had hosted a national news broadcast.
Outside the newsroom, Robinson dealt with numerous personal struggles, including alcohol misuse and declining mental health. He also continued to face racism in the workplace. At ABC, some of his white colleagues would outright ignore him. While white reporters were given free rein over their news segments, Robinson often felt micromanaged by his supervisors at the network. In the early '80s, he left ABC and went back to anchoring for a local news channel in Chicago.
In the late '80s, the pioneering news anchor was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. Robinson chose to hide his diagnosis from the public, which caused him to vanish completely from the spotlight. Tragically, Robinson died from the disease in 1988 at age 49.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Bryant Gumbel walked out of the spotlight and onto the golf course
Bryant Gumbel became a national sensation when he landed on "Today" in 1982. With his dazzling smile and staunch professionalism, he quickly became a darling of the series. After a successful 15-year run, Gumbel left "Today" and joined NBC News. In 1995, the news anchor launched his own series, "Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel" on HBO. "Real Sports" aired for 29 seasons and nabbed numerous awards, including 37 Emmys, during its run.
After such a monumental career, Gumbel decided to move on from broadcasting. He retired in 2023 after filming the final season of "Real Sports." In an interview with CBS, Gumbel revealed that he had no regrets about leaving television. "Nothing happened, other than I knew my contract was coming out," the newsman shared. "It was ending, and I had to ask myself, Did I want to do another three years? Could I do another three years?" He added, "My heart wouldn't be in it. I'm OK with that. I'm at peace with it."
Since exiting the spotlight in 2023, Gumbel has kept a low profile. As for his future plans, Gumbel told CBS that he wants to spend time with his family and improve his golf game. When asked if he would ever return to broadcasting, he gave an open-ended response. "Only a fool says never," Gumbel stated. "So, I would never say never again, but I'm not actively looking for another chapter, I'm really not."
Jillian Barberie suffered a string of tragedies that pushed her out of the spotlight
Jillian Barberie got her big break in 1995 when she was hired to co-host the Los Angeles news program "Good Day L.A." Five years later, she made her national debut as a weather correspondent for Fox Sports. Barberie spent more than two decades in the spotlight; however, in 2012, "Good Day L.A." underwent a series of formatting changes and she was fired from the show.
Shortly after losing her job, Barberie's marriage ended in divorce. She received another devastating blow — a breast cancer diagnosis — in 2018. Barberie underwent aggressive treatments, including a double mastectomy and a grueling chemotherapy schedule. Her cancer ultimately went into remission, but the situation left her financially drained. With no other means to support her two children, Barberie sold her home and disappeared from the public eye while trying to rebuild her life.
Amid her struggles, Barberie started sharing her story on Instagram. There, she found a sense of community and a renewed outlook on life. "Once I left my career in hosting and journalism, I realized that I still had so much to share with others, specifically with women," Barberie told ShoutoutLA in 2024. She added, "I found an entire group of women who had experienced chronic illness, divorce, loss, etc. and no topic was off limits for my Instagram family."
Ann Curry faded from view after she was fired from Today
Ann Curry became a household name in 1997 when she joined the news correspondent team at "Today." In 2011, the beloved newscaster was tapped to co-anchor the show alongside Matt Lauer. However, within a few months of her debut as co-anchor, ratings began to tank. In 2012 — less than a year after her promotion — Curry was fired from her co-anchor position. Curry's dismissal sent shockwaves through her fan base, and critics accused Lauer of being involved in a scheme to get her axed from the show. Ultimately, Curry's exit from "Today" went down in history as one of the biggest scandals to ever hit morning TV.
In 2018, Curry opened up to People about her departure from the iconic morning show. She stated, "I want to be honest, and that is, it hurt a lot to feel that you weren't wanted anymore, so I can't lie about that." Despite her hurt feelings, Curry clarified that she doesn't harbor any anger about the situation. After exiting the spotlight, the journalist shifted gears and focused on her personal life. "I've been able to make up for a lot of lost time with my children, my family," Curry shared. "Family really is everything ... and I'm glad not to miss it."
In 2015, Curry left NBC for good to launch her own production company. In addition to her behind-the-scenes work, the former news anchor also teaches journalism classes at American University in Washington, D.C.
Tabitha Soren became a photographer after leaving the public eye
Tabitha Soren made a name for herself in the '90s as a political correspondent for MTV News. During her career, Soren shed light on major events like the 1992 presidential election and the O.J. Simpson verdict. She also interviewed numerous politicians and pop culture figures, including Tupac Shakur, Mariah Carey, Bill Clinton, and Yasser Arafat. By all accounts, Soren was destined for journalistic greatness. However, in 1998, the newswoman left her post at MTV and vanished from the public eye.
While she's no longer on television, Soren has not abandoned her love for digital media. After her departure from MTV, the former newscaster launched a digital photography career. Speaking with 48 Hills in 2024, Soren admitted that she'd felt creatively stifled during her time in the broadcasting industry. "TV news requires a very true or false, black or white, 'just the facts' story," she explained. "After over a decade of that, I found that I was yearning for a place of a more subjective, complex truth; one in which there was more grey area."
These days, Soren resides in Northern California and showcases her photography all over the world. "I came to fine art because I wanted to visualize psychological states," the photographer shared. She continued, saying, "I believe art holds answers about the twists and turns of everyday living, but they are slippery, hard to grasp, and maybe ultimately, unknowable. That's what makes art compelling to me. It is not a fact-based pursuit."