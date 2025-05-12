Don Jr. Flexed Daddy Trump's Criminal Charges Like They're A Résumé Booster

It seems we have officially reached the "Donald Trump's kids bragging about his criminal record" stage of 2025. Just when we begin thinking the Trump family can no longer shock us, they prove us wrong yet again. This time, it's about what Donald Trump Jr. posted on his Instagram Story. In it, he openly embraced his dad's sordid criminal history and misogyny for the world to see, and against all odds, it's kind of a new low.

The first thing listed in Don Jr.'s Instagram bio is "Meme Wars General" and he attempted to live up to this self-proclaimed title on May 11 by sharing a rather surprising meme to his Story. The reel shows comedian Danny McBride riding a jet ski with Gavin DeGraw's early aughts hit "I Don't Wanna Be" playing in the background. Above the video the text reads "Trump coming back after 93 charges, two impeachments, and two assassination attempts to stop another woman from being president." It's not exactly a surprise that Don Jr. is specifically proud that his father, in his eyes, has repeatedly kept the United States from having a woman as the president, but it is a surprise he admitted that pride so blatantly. And the same goes for the apparent kick he gets out of his "law and order"-preaching dad's criminal record.