Don Jr. Flexed Daddy Trump's Criminal Charges Like They're A Résumé Booster
It seems we have officially reached the "Donald Trump's kids bragging about his criminal record" stage of 2025. Just when we begin thinking the Trump family can no longer shock us, they prove us wrong yet again. This time, it's about what Donald Trump Jr. posted on his Instagram Story. In it, he openly embraced his dad's sordid criminal history and misogyny for the world to see, and against all odds, it's kind of a new low.
The first thing listed in Don Jr.'s Instagram bio is "Meme Wars General" and he attempted to live up to this self-proclaimed title on May 11 by sharing a rather surprising meme to his Story. The reel shows comedian Danny McBride riding a jet ski with Gavin DeGraw's early aughts hit "I Don't Wanna Be" playing in the background. Above the video the text reads "Trump coming back after 93 charges, two impeachments, and two assassination attempts to stop another woman from being president." It's not exactly a surprise that Don Jr. is specifically proud that his father, in his eyes, has repeatedly kept the United States from having a woman as the president, but it is a surprise he admitted that pride so blatantly. And the same goes for the apparent kick he gets out of his "law and order"-preaching dad's criminal record.
Don Jr. chose Mother's Day to put his egregious sexism on display
Donald Trump Jr.'s meme of choice was certainly a strange one, but the post it followed in his Instagram Stories made it even weirder. He shared this video on Mother's Day and posted it just two hours after sharing a photo of his mother, Donald Trump's late ex-wife, Ivana Trump. The photo was reposted from his brother Eric Trump's Instagram Story and showed the two brothers as kids with their mom and sister Ivanka Trump. Don Jr. gave the photo a simple repost with no message or additions of his own. Yet, while he seemingly had no energy to publicly reflect on the third Mother's Day since the death of Ivana, he apparently had plenty of energy to laugh about his dad's lawlessness.
This timing certainly made the optics of this already questionable meme far worse. It seems, though, that Don Jr. isn't too worried about how anyone views him besides his father. From his reported attempt to win Donald's approval of his girlfriend Bettina Anderson, to his near-constant kissing up to his dad on social media, it's clear that Don Jr. will never get too old to look desperate for Donald's acceptance. Unfortunately, no amount of meme-sharing will change the rumors that Ivanka is Donald's favorite child. There are some memes, however, that will make Don Jr. look pretty bad to the rest of the world — and this is definitely one of them.