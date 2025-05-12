Why People Are Concerned About Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman

The tragic story of Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman appeared to have gotten even sadder in 2025. In May, the Daily Mail shared photos of the iconic singer's youngest looking rather unkempt in loosely-fitted clothes as he stood outside the Chateau Marmont while smoking a cigarette. The far-off look in his eyes and the singular red press-on nail on his finger made him seem out of it. Naturally, the photo sparked concerns amongst many commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Elijah Blue Allman, the son of legendary singer Cher, was recently seen in an unkempt state at a Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmot. He was in tattered clothes with a fake nail. "Dirty shoes and glassy eyes" pic.twitter.com/S1S3InFsA5 — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) May 11, 2025

One X user wrote that Elijah didn't appear to be in the best of health because of his leg sores and swollen ankles. Another person pointed out that he appeared to be wearing a bra underneath his tee. Meanwhile, several others were quick to slam the "Believe" hitmaker and Elijah's late father, Gregg Allman, for their parenting, with one user writing, "Can't bash him because you know he got zero guidance or good advice from the biological units he called 'parents.'"

While Cher shares a sad relationship with Elijah, she claims she has tried to help him in the past. According to court documents obtained by People, in December 2023, the woman who revolutionized the music industry filed for temporary conservatorship over Elijah since he was allegedly "unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues." In the filings, Cher claimed that her son was blowing away the money allotted to him on drugs and hadn't gotten sober, despite her best efforts to help him.