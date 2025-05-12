Why People Are Concerned About Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman
The tragic story of Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman appeared to have gotten even sadder in 2025. In May, the Daily Mail shared photos of the iconic singer's youngest looking rather unkempt in loosely-fitted clothes as he stood outside the Chateau Marmont while smoking a cigarette. The far-off look in his eyes and the singular red press-on nail on his finger made him seem out of it. Naturally, the photo sparked concerns amongst many commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Elijah Blue Allman, the son of legendary singer Cher, was recently seen in an unkempt state at a Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmot. He was in tattered clothes with a fake nail. "Dirty shoes and glassy eyes" pic.twitter.com/S1S3InFsA5
— Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) May 11, 2025
One X user wrote that Elijah didn't appear to be in the best of health because of his leg sores and swollen ankles. Another person pointed out that he appeared to be wearing a bra underneath his tee. Meanwhile, several others were quick to slam the "Believe" hitmaker and Elijah's late father, Gregg Allman, for their parenting, with one user writing, "Can't bash him because you know he got zero guidance or good advice from the biological units he called 'parents.'"
While Cher shares a sad relationship with Elijah, she claims she has tried to help him in the past. According to court documents obtained by People, in December 2023, the woman who revolutionized the music industry filed for temporary conservatorship over Elijah since he was allegedly "unable to manage his assets due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues." In the filings, Cher claimed that her son was blowing away the money allotted to him on drugs and hadn't gotten sober, despite her best efforts to help him.
Elijah Blue Allman vehemently denied needing Cher's help
According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Elijah Blue Allman fired back against Cher's initial filing in January 2024 by claiming that he had been sober for at least 90 days. He noted that he had enlisted a doctor's help in his sobriety journey and was regularly attending A.A. meetings. Allman further asserted that he had a drug test to back his claim and was willing to undergo the test whenever required. In the following months, the conservatorship bid was denied twice.
According to court documents shared by The Blast, the first rejection happened because Cher hadn't appropriately served her son with the papers, and the second happened because the judge didn't believe that the pop icon had presented enough evidence to back her claims. In a court declaration obtained by The Blast, Allman claimed that although he knew his mother was well-intentioned, he didn't need her assistance managing his finances. He noted that Cher's concern that he would use up his trust fund to fuel his drug habit wasn't well-founded because he wasn't reliant on that money for that purpose.
Although Allman conceded that he had "struggled with addiction," he vehemently denied that he was mentally ill, as Cher's filings claimed. Further, he claimed that Cher had convinced him to go to Mexico for "holistic alternative therapy" in October 2023. However, upon reaching the location, he supposedly learned that wasn't the case and he couldn't leave until his soon-to-be ex-wife, Marieangela King, came to his rescue. Cher ultimately stopped seeking conservatorship over her son in September 2024.