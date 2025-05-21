Everything Denise Richards Has Shared About Her Youngest Daughter Eloise
If you're a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fan, you likely know about Denise Richards daughters, like Sami Sheen, who has made a name for herself on OnlyFans. There's also Lola Sheen, a podcaster, who — almost ironically opposite of her older sister — posts content about her religious beliefs and has a large following on Instagram. Both of her daughters are shared with Richards' ex-husband Charlie Sheen. However, Richards has an addition to her family: a daughter named Eloise, her youngest, whom she adopted in 2011. Richards has opened up about her teen, and the challenges of raising a daughter with a rare condition.
In 2016, Eloise was diagnosed with Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p, a chromosomal abnormality, where a portion of the 8th chromosome is deleted, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. Richards first spoke about Eloise's disorder in 2019, when she told People about her daughter's developmental setbacks. "She wasn't able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn't start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy," said Richards. According to ABC News, whom the "Wild Things" star spoke to in March 2025, Eloise can only say roughly 10 words.
One of those words was the root of an incredibly special moment for Richards' family. In June 2020, the reality TV veteran shared on Instagram that Eloise was able to say "dad" right before Father's Day. Richards called it the "greatest gift" for herself and her husband, Aaron Phypers, who legally adopted Eloise in 2019, shortly after marrying Richards.
Denise Richard's daughter will star in her new show
Denise Richards is giving her fans a glimpse into her life with Eloise in her reality show "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things," which premiered in March 2025. In a clip from one of the episodes, Richards recalled a hilariously awkward moment when Eloise found a few NSFW photos of her mother on her iPad. "I didn't know some of my OnlyFans pictures were synced to her iPad," Richards confessed (via YouTube). When one of the producers behind the camera asked Eloise how she reacted in the moment, she simply reenacted her horrified face and started laughing.
It seems as though there is nothing but laughs in the Richards household when Eloise is around. In a February 2025 interview with People, Richards opened up about her daughter's bubbly personality. "She is always happy. Everyone loves being around her. The girls are so amazing with her," she said of her two older daughters, whom she noted are positively affected by Eloise's always-positive outlook. It even rubs off on Richards, admitting that Eloise has taught the entire family how to "stop and smell the roses."