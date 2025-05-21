Everything Denise Richards Has Shared About Her Youngest Daughter Eloise

If you're a "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fan, you likely know about Denise Richards daughters, like Sami Sheen, who has made a name for herself on OnlyFans. There's also Lola Sheen, a podcaster, who — almost ironically opposite of her older sister — posts content about her religious beliefs and has a large following on Instagram. Both of her daughters are shared with Richards' ex-husband Charlie Sheen. However, Richards has an addition to her family: a daughter named Eloise, her youngest, whom she adopted in 2011. Richards has opened up about her teen, and the challenges of raising a daughter with a rare condition.

In 2016, Eloise was diagnosed with Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p, a chromosomal abnormality, where a portion of the 8th chromosome is deleted, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. Richards first spoke about Eloise's disorder in 2019, when she told People about her daughter's developmental setbacks. "She wasn't able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn't start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy," said Richards. According to ABC News, whom the "Wild Things" star spoke to in March 2025, Eloise can only say roughly 10 words.

One of those words was the root of an incredibly special moment for Richards' family. In June 2020, the reality TV veteran shared on Instagram that Eloise was able to say "dad" right before Father's Day. Richards called it the "greatest gift" for herself and her husband, Aaron Phypers, who legally adopted Eloise in 2019, shortly after marrying Richards.