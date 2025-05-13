Exes Cassie And Diddy Had An Uncomfortable Age Gap

Before Cassandra 'Cassie' Ventura became one of the many celebs who spoke out against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, she was famously, and now infamously, one of his most high-profile ex-girlfriends. Diddy also had one of his longest relationships with Ventura, dating her on and off for approximately 11 years before the pair finally called it quits. And although many untold truths have emerged about Diddy since, perhaps one of the most uncomfortable details about his life is the tremendous 17-year age gap he and Ventura shared.

Ventura was only 19 when she first officially crossed paths with Diddy in 2005. Meanwhile, Diddy was 37 at the time. Diddy had signed "The Perfect Match" actress to his label Bad Boy Records after hearing her record "Me and You," which gained traction once Ventura promoted it on Myspace. From there, Diddy would take on a mentorship role with Ventura before their relationship quickly blossomed into something more. It seems that Ventura didn't mind how much younger she was than Diddy, given how long the two dated. However, she was reportedly hesitant to publicly confirm her relationship with the business mogul at first.

Rumors circulated that she and Diddy were a thing in 2007. However, in 2008, Ventura allegedly attempted to dismiss the gossip as nothing but hearsay. Diddy and Ventura wouldn't confirm the rumors until 2012. As is typical of the traditionally flashy Diddy, he officially debuted his relationship with Ventura at an extravagant fashion event hosted by his supporter Kanye West.