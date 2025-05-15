How Did Kristi Noem Meet Her Husband Bryon? The Pair Have Been Together Longer Than You Realized

Even before Kristi Noem was controversially named as Donald Trump's new homeland security secretary, she was a well known politician. In fact, there are some rumors about Kristi Noem we simply can't ignore. The person who has stood by her side through it all, though, is Kristi's husband, Bryon Noem. And while many might be hearing his name for the first time as Kristi continues climbing the political ladder, the happy couple has been together for quite a while.

Kristi married Bryon when she was only 20 years old (she turns 54 in 2025), but they were actually high school sweethearts who initially bonded over their mutual love of ranching and farming. In fact, the Noems even ended up running a ranch of their own alongside venturing into the business world together at one point too, running a restaurant and an ice cream store, among other ventures. They raised their three kids in South Dakota, which Bryon is very proud of.

Interest in Bryon and Kristi's relationship piqued after she became the first female governor of South Dakota in 2018, and Bryon addressed his status as the first first gentleman of the state in a piece published by the West River Eagle. "I'm pretty proud of her!" he enthused of his wife, adding, "I'm proud of my rural roots." Bryon also expressed his desire to play an active role as the state's first gentleman and to do what he could to better the lives of his wife's constituents. But now that Kristi has a job in Washington, someone else is playing a more active role in her life.