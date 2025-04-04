Rumors About Kristi Noem We Can't Ignore

While it's hard to find anyone in politics who isn't hounded by speculation and scandal, there are a few public figures who seem to generate more rumors and controversy than the former South Dakota governor and Donald Trump's Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem. Once considered to be a front-runner to be Trump's VP in the 2024 election, her rising star was sidelined by a number of different scandals that proved to be too damaging even for Trump to come near — so we instead have Vice President JD Vance and his slew of weird moments and bizarre dramas making headlines instead.

Advertisement

So what kind of scandal does it take to get a MAGA hardliner in trouble with other right-wing figures who are all riding the Trump train? Well, it takes embarrassing rumors of public affairs with other married staffers and a memoir in which you brag about killing your family's puppy. Noem ticked both these boxes and more, just in the days leading up to when Trump was set to announce his pick for vice presidents.

However, extramarital liaisons and "Old Yeller" anecdotes aren't the only persistent skeletons in Noem's closet. For years she's faced rumors of plastic surgery and numerous ethics violations during her time as governor, all of which are hard to forget as she now sits on Trump's cabinet in the highest echelons of power in America.

Advertisement