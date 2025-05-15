Rachael Ray's Diva Behavior Won't Help Her Soured Reputation

Rachael Ray admitted during the episode of her podcast that she wasn't proud of how she acted. She explained that she couldn't even get through the audiobook recording because she was so upset. "They had edited it before I sat for the thing," Ray recalled. "I was so pissed that somebody messed with my words. I stormed out. It's so embarrassing to admit that, but I did." Ray explained that she understood that the editors were doing their best to make the audiobook more successful but said she simply hates people "messing with my stuff."

While there are a number of celebrities who have been vocal about disliking Ray, she has also faced criticism in the past for the ways she's treated her staff, as well as her fans, behind the scenes. Back in January 2016, a person who'd gone to a taping of her show took to Tripadvisor to share some dirt about what they'd seen during the recording. "Her smile and friendly act is just that, just an act. She berates her employees, does not acknowledge the audience or thank them for coming. You could tell that her employees were afraid of her. Once the cameras start rolling she starts smiling."

This proved to be a recurring criticism among numerous people who took to the review platform to warn others against going to a taping of her show. The most common complaint was how little Ray seemed to care about those in the audience. One fan wrote in April 2019 that Ray was "rude to her staff and very stand offish to her audience. I felt we were actually a problem for her." That type of diva behavior isn't likely to get her in the public's good graces.