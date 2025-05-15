JD Vance's Wife Usha Isn't A Fan Of His Most Obnoxious Trump-Like Quality
As the wife of Vice President J.D. Vance, Usha Vance has an undeniable place in President Donald Trump's administration, albeit a rather nebulous one. And despite her alleged past criticisms of Trump, friends and former classmates of the Second Lady have claimed that she and J.D. weren't exactly reluctant about joining his team. Trump himself may hold a bit of a grudge, though, as there are glaring signs that Usha has been iced out of the president's inner circle. But even if J.D. and Usha are fully aboard the Trump train, we can assume that the second lady doesn't want her husband becoming too much like his boss, as she doesn't seem to be a fan of the ways in which her husband is most like the leader of the free world.
Trump is well-known for being inflammatory on social media. In fact, Twitter (now known as X) actually banned Trump back in 2021 shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump's sVP apparently shares in some of his habits, as Vance has himself garnered a reputation for frequently getting into heated arguments with other X users. J.D. even confessed that Usha has asked him to cool it, though he also hinted that he wouldn't actually listen to her. "One piece of advice she gave me, like a week ago, was you should be nicer on social media," J.D. said in February 2025 (via the Daily Mail), adding, "I don't know that I'll take advice. Some advice is good. Some advice is, you know, you can be good, but you don't have to always take it."
Usha Vance allegedly used to be quite critical of Trump
J.D. and Usha Vance may not see eye to eye on everything, but they did seem to have a shared distaste for Donald Trump at one point. Speaking of the Jan. 6 incident, Usha was reportedly outraged over what went down at the Capitol, and Trump's alleged part in inciting it. Not only that, but that her problems with Trump apparently dated back to the start of his first presidency in 2016. An anonymous friend of Usha's revealed all this information during an interview with The Washington Post in July 2024. "Usha found the incursion on the Capitol and Trump's role in it to be deeply disturbing," they said, adding, "She was generally appalled by Trump, from the moment of his first election."
J.D. himself has had far harsher — and far more public — words for Trump in the past. "Mr. Trump is unfit for our nation's highest office," Vance wrote in a 2016 op-ed for The New York Times. That same year, J.D. sat down for an interview with NPR, during which he declared, "I can't stomach Trump. I think that he's noxious and is leading the white working class to a very dark place." Of course, after being selected as Trump's running mate in 2024, J.D. walked back some of his comments about the President during a debate with Democratic opponent and Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz. We suppose the VP eventually went with the old, "If you can't beat them, join them."