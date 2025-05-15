JD Vance's Wife Usha Isn't A Fan Of His Most Obnoxious Trump-Like Quality

As the wife of Vice President J.D. Vance, Usha Vance has an undeniable place in President Donald Trump's administration, albeit a rather nebulous one. And despite her alleged past criticisms of Trump, friends and former classmates of the Second Lady have claimed that she and J.D. weren't exactly reluctant about joining his team. Trump himself may hold a bit of a grudge, though, as there are glaring signs that Usha has been iced out of the president's inner circle. But even if J.D. and Usha are fully aboard the Trump train, we can assume that the second lady doesn't want her husband becoming too much like his boss, as she doesn't seem to be a fan of the ways in which her husband is most like the leader of the free world.

Trump is well-known for being inflammatory on social media. In fact, Twitter (now known as X) actually banned Trump back in 2021 shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump's sVP apparently shares in some of his habits, as Vance has himself garnered a reputation for frequently getting into heated arguments with other X users. J.D. even confessed that Usha has asked him to cool it, though he also hinted that he wouldn't actually listen to her. "One piece of advice she gave me, like a week ago, was you should be nicer on social media," J.D. said in February 2025 (via the Daily Mail), adding, "I don't know that I'll take advice. Some advice is good. Some advice is, you know, you can be good, but you don't have to always take it."