Ryan Reynolds' Reputation Is In Shambles & It's So Obvious

Once upon a time, it was difficult to imagine that Ryan Reynolds could ever be at the center of widespread backlash and controversy. After all, he worked hard to cultivate a reputation of being a funny, approachable guy-next-door over his lengthy Hollywood tenure. While other celebrities were embroiled in petty feuds, Reynolds was busy trolling his equally famous wife, Blake Lively, on social media. In November 2017, he shared a candid shot of a casually dressed Lively on Instagram and captioned it, "#nofilter." He also celebrated the "Gossip Girl" alum's birthday by posting another shot on Instagram of the couple attending the Met Gala, except he cropped her out of it, so only part of her face was visible.

The "Deadpool" star obviously didn't let his wife off the hook in interviews either. During a 2015 appearance on the "Late Show with David Letterman," Reynolds recalled promising Lively that he would gladly lay his life down for her. Then, the actor joked about how their firstborn's arrival completely changed his perspective, hilariously confessing, "The second I looked into that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby," (via YouTube).

Reynolds took a similarly light-hearted approach while addressing rumors about his relationship with Lively. In response to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from a news outlet claiming that their marriage was under strain because they couldn't spend enough time together, Reynolds wrote, "I wish. I could use a little 'me time.'" However, the actor couldn't joke his way out of a highly-publicized controversy with another star.