Is Kaitlan Collins Single? Signs Her Ultra-Private Romance With Will Douglas Is Over
Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend, Will Douglas, may not be a part of her life anymore. Although the CNN news anchor started keeping her love life under wraps after she shot to fame, Collins reportedly posted a couple of snaps of them together on her Instagram sometime around 2015. There was some speculation that the couple had parted ways in 2017 since, by then, she had deleted all photos of him from her profile. However, in 2024, the veteran journalist appeared to occasionally be wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger, leading people to naturally speculate that Douglas had popped the question.
Things got even more confusing at the end of the year when the Daily Mail reported that Collins had a profile on celebrity dating app, Raya. Collins accidentally revealed her age-gap crush with her cheeky bio, which read: "Nick Saban was taken." It also featured a nice mix of photos of the CNN stalwart hard at work and relaxing afterwards. Later, an insider confirmed to RadarOnline that the journalist had decided to try the app because her jam-packed schedule prevented her from making time for love.
They also offered some insight into the kind of partner she was looking for: "Someone who can keep up with her career and help her navigate the social and political circles she thrives in." The insider added, "She wants someone who understands her world and can be a real partner in every sense of the word." While Collins continues searching for the man of her dreams, she's content to dream about one man in particular.
Kaitlan Collins has a deeply rooted admiration for Nick Saban
Kaitlan Collins' Raya dating profile made it clear that she had a soft spot for retired Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban, who's notably about 40 years her senior. Through a January 2024 AL.com interview following the coach's retirement announcement, we also learned that Collins had cemented her adoration for Saban by using him as her header pic on X, formerly known as Twitter. Additionally, the veteran news anchor admitted that although she was obviously well aware Saban was nearing retirement, Collins was still "processing" the official announcement days later. Collins also believed it would be nearly impossible to find someone as amazing as him to coach her home state's team.
Meanwhile, in a November 2024 chat with AL.com, the eager reporter acknowledged that she would love to sit down for an official chat with Saban someday. In fact, Collins even tried reaching out to his team to make it happen, but sadly it was to no avail. The CNN stalwart also couldn't help but gush about Saban, "I think it's just because he's so wise and he has so many amazing life experiences that I would just be curious to hear him talk, and tell stories, and walk us through his thinking." Although Collins has gone toe-to-toe with several key members of Donald Trump's administration, she still confessed that she would find it hard to interview the retired coach because of her deeper emotional ties to him.