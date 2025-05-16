Is Kaitlan Collins Single? Signs Her Ultra-Private Romance With Will Douglas Is Over

Kaitlan Collins' boyfriend, Will Douglas, may not be a part of her life anymore. Although the CNN news anchor started keeping her love life under wraps after she shot to fame, Collins reportedly posted a couple of snaps of them together on her Instagram sometime around 2015. There was some speculation that the couple had parted ways in 2017 since, by then, she had deleted all photos of him from her profile. However, in 2024, the veteran journalist appeared to occasionally be wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger, leading people to naturally speculate that Douglas had popped the question.

Things got even more confusing at the end of the year when the Daily Mail reported that Collins had a profile on celebrity dating app, Raya. Collins accidentally revealed her age-gap crush with her cheeky bio, which read: "Nick Saban was taken." It also featured a nice mix of photos of the CNN stalwart hard at work and relaxing afterwards. Later, an insider confirmed to RadarOnline that the journalist had decided to try the app because her jam-packed schedule prevented her from making time for love.

They also offered some insight into the kind of partner she was looking for: "Someone who can keep up with her career and help her navigate the social and political circles she thrives in." The insider added, "She wants someone who understands her world and can be a real partner in every sense of the word." While Collins continues searching for the man of her dreams, she's content to dream about one man in particular.