Why Some HGTV Fans Seriously Can't Stand Alison Victoria

Some Reddit users believe that Alison Victoria knew more about the scandals that plagued "Windy City Rehab" than she let on. "For being such a legend in her own mind, she looked so stupid with what happened with Donovan [Eckhardt]," a user wrote. "She honestly expected us to believe that she had no idea what was going on." Victoria and Eckhardt were at the center of the legal troubles that played out after Season 1 of the series. The business partners were slapped with lawsuits left and right, detailing a culmination of subpar construction work, alleged fraud, and alleged mishandling of money on Eckhardt's end. The HGTV show was evidently tainted as a result.

Their partnership ultimately ended with the pair in a legal duel. Eckhardt fired the first shot, with a $2 million defamation suit against HGTV parent Discovery Inc. and production company Big Table Media — Victoria was not named as a defendant, but was a producer on the show. He claimed the show purposely painted him as a "villain" and Victoria the "victim" but asserted she knew where all their money was going, per the Chicago Sun-Times. One Reddit user even said that her supposed "victim" act is why they stopped watching "Windy City Rehab." Victoria clapped back at Eckhardt with her own suit, to salvage her reputation. In the "Windy City Rehab" episode where she explained her lawsuit, and seemingly as a response to her name being dragged through the mud, she said (via House Beautiful): "All I ever did, and all I've ever done, is design."