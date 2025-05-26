The Sad Truth About Barron Trump's Communication With College Pals
Barron Trump is reportedly the man to watch on the NYU campus during his freshman year, but considering his place as Donald Trump's youngest son, things are a bit more complicated for him. Not only is Barron's secret service detail reportedly making things awkward for him in college, but he apparently can't just use his phone to keep in touch with friends. Instead, he has resorted to figuring out workarounds, like using messaging on his Xbox and Discord, a popular gamer chat service.
As someone in the first family, Barron can't just hand out his number due to security concerns. If his phone got hacked, for example, that person would potentially be able to access sensitive information about the president, like his personal phone number, or potentially embarrassing and private information about Barron. It could be used to track Barron's location, which would be a clear security risk.
Barron Trump has loved gaming for a long time
Barron Trump has been a gamer for a while, reportedly liking to play FIFA, among other games. So, we can see why he would be using these familiar platforms to reach out to his peers. But it does seem sad that Barron has to find sneaky ways to still connect with friends without giving out his number. It also seems to highlight that he's not spending a lot of time on campus, involved in clubs or other in-person group activities.
Barron's enjoyment of video games is one of the few insights into his personal life that we have. Like his mother, Melania Trump, Barron has largely kept out of the spotlight, and even as an adult, he seems focused on keeping his head down at NYU.
We have learned a bit about Barron through what Donald Trump has said about him over the years, and that includes when Donald spoke with Adin Ross, a popular online gaming streamer. Donald confirmed that Barron was a fan of Ross, and he said that his sons, including Barron, were the ones who convinced him to speak with Ross in the 2024 election.