Female Celebrities With The Grossest Personal Hygiene Habits
Women are known to have stricter personal hygiene norms than men, which is perhaps why there has been so much cultural focus on how nasty men can be. For instance, studies show that men wash their hands much less often than women, and there is a subset of straight men who won't even wash their butts properly because of their fragile masculinity (no, really, there have been plenty of articles on this). Since we already know men are gross, it makes sense that there would be a fair number of celebrity men with poor hygiene habits. So here, we chose to flip the script and focus on the famous women who fail to enact proper hygienic standards.
From bathing infrequently to disgusting toilet routines, the women on this list all have at least one icky personal hygiene habit that makes us cringe. Shockingly, most of these stars have openly offered this information to the public, which begets the question of when it became cool to brag about not wearing deodorant or wiping without washing as if these were badges of honor. Since most of these stars appear glamorous — and clean! — when we see them, their repulsive disclosures have often felt at odds with their public image. But clearly, even the world's most beautiful and talented people can be just as foul as that lady at your work who leaves a floater in the toilet for you on a daily basis. Here are 11 female celebrities with the grossest personal hygiene habits.
Jessica Simpson doesn't brush her teeth every day
There is really no arguing that Jessica Simpson is anything but a gorgeous human, gifted with the kind of looks many would kill for. And while Simpson has many covetable features, her straight, white, perfectly proportioned teeth are amongst the top of the pile. That is why it is so shocking to learn that the star has horrific dental hygiene, and it goes to show that appearance does not tell the whole story. Simpson first admitted to infrequently brushing her teeth back in 2010. "I don't brush my teeth. I just use Listerine," she told iHeartRadio. "And sometimes I'll use my sweater." Well, ick.
Not long after that interview, Simpson clarified in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she does brush her teeth, just not very often. She claimed to do it only three times a week, mostly because she did not like the feeling. "Because my teeth are so white, and I don't like them to feel too slippery. But I do use Listerine and I do floss everyday," she explained to DeGeneres. "But I don't brush them every day. My lips just slide all over the place ... I can't catch up with my mouth."
To her credit, Simpson openly acknowledged that her habits were gross. She also steadfastly claimed to always have good breath, which we suppose is a great advertisement for Listerine's long-lasting effectiveness. Still, brushing twice daily — or at least once! — is something most people learn in childhood.
Mila Kunis rarely uses soap in the shower
There are a handful of celebrities who have fessed up to being quite lax on daily hygiene, either for themselves, their children, or both. It has almost been worn as a badge of pride, for reasons that are still unclear. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher may be the worst offenders when it comes to poor bathing habits — or at least the most vocal. "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't the parent that bathed my newborns — ever," Kunis said on "The Armchair Expert" podcast in 2021 (via E! News). Kutcher added, "Now here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." These celebs appear to operate on the premise that if you can't see something, it's not there — but that's not how germs work, and we all know it!
Kunis later attempted damage control on an episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she claimed to shower daily. But those who listened to the podcast remembered that Kunis' take on showering differs from the norm: "I don't wash my body with soap every day, but I wash pits and tits and holes and sole." Since Kunis grew up in a home without hot water, there is at least an explanation for how she developed such gross habits. Meanwhile, Kutcher — who said he only ever washes his "armpits" and "crotch" — has no excuse.
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton doesn't wash her hands at home
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton went viral back in 2019 when she said she did not wash her hands after going to the bathroom in her own home. It all started during a conversation on "The Real," for which Bailon-Houghton was a co-host at the time. "What did I touch? It's my house," the host said. "The toilet paper touches my behind. I don't touch my behind." Given the conversation, it goes without saying that Bailon-Houghton is lax on the hand-washing for both number one and number two. Insert vomit emoji here.
While Bailon-Houghton is certainly not the first star to make this confession, at least others have had the good sense to backtrack on their claims when met with public disgust. Take Jennifer Lawrence, who once posted the following to Facebook to combat rumors she skipped hand-washing: "I hate talking to the Internet but I can't get asked another question about my hygiene on this press tour. Of course I wash my hands after going to the bathroom! (I can't believe I've put myself in a situation where I even have to say that.)" (via Time).
Contrastingly, Bailon-Houghton doubled-down when her grossed out co-stars gave her a chance to course correct on a future episode, after an expert on hand washing discussed its necessity. "You are now educated and informed on washing your hands. You've evolved, so do you now wash your hands?," co-host Tamera Mowry asked. "No, I still keep it real," Bailon-Houghton replied. Real dirty, it seems.
Jenna Fisher is also an inconsistent hand-washer
How would we describe Jenna Fisher to the world? Talented. Versatile. Beautiful. And gross. Super gross. Fisher is yet another star who has for some reason made it a point to tell the world that she has disgusting hygiene habits. In particular, Fisher is known to not wash her hands after urinating at home. The word is out about whether she does so at the office (see what we did there?).
Whereas this information would normally have to be waterboarded out of most people, Fisher actually brought the topic up herself in an episode of her podcast "Office Ladies" (a re-watch podcast that is testament to Fisher and her co-star Angela Kinsey's real-life friendship). "Do you always wash your hands after you go to the bathroom?," she asked Kinsey. When Kinsey said yes, Fisher responded with surprise and the two went on to discuss the intricacies of proper post-bathroom hygiene, specifically washing with soap after urinating.
"I feel like it's really clear now that I don't always wash my hands after I pee at home. I feel like maybe we were going to bond over something that now we're not bonding over. Oh, no," Fisher then stated. "I guess now you're going to have to worry when you come over to my house. Did I wash my hands after I pee? I always wash my hands after poop. Always. I never wipe a poop and then not wash my hands, everybody. I feel like I want that to be clear."
America Ferrera calls not showering a guilty pleasure
It has somehow become a cool thing to tell the world that you don't like to shower. It is unclear when this happened, but the list of celebrities who have copped to being lax on bathing or showering is, frankly, concerning. Fans are still reeling from Jake Gyllenhaal's surprising hygiene claim. Heck, even the incredibly clean-looking Charlize Theron has said she can go a week without a shower, but at least she noted that this occurred when she was out camping in the wilderness and not on a frequent basis. America Ferrera is yet another celebrity who we never would have expected to go days between showers. In fact, Ferrera actually enjoys getting funky when she has the opportunity. "But my guilty pleasure would be — I'm going to regret saying this — it's not showering for a few days," the actor admitted in a 2023 Vanity Fair video while promoting "Barbie." Ferrera's cast mates were just as shocked as we were to find out the gross news. "I would never have expected that," roared Margot Robbie with a laugh.
But, hey, at least Ferrera feels guilty about the choice, which implies she knows she stinks and is subjecting that stink onto others. We are hoping the star stays at home on those limited-shower weeks, so that any stench only affects her husband and kids and not the world at large. It's certainly a good thing that the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" cast didn't actually have to share the same pair of jeans.
Cameron Diaz hasn't used antiperspirant in decades
Cameron Diaz has always been a quirky, salt-of-the-earth star with some odd takes on personal care. A lot of it has to do with her interest in environmentalism, and since the star attempts to live an eco-friendly lifestyle, we can give her a pass on some things. For example, selective flushing of the toilet. "If it's yellow, leave it mellow; if it's brown, flush it down," Diaz once told Jay Leno (via The New York Times). "I believe in that 100 percent."
Leaving pee in the toilet at home only really affects those who live with Diaz, but some of her other quirks certainly have the ability to irritate others. In particular, the star has said that she does not wear antiperspirant — ever. "I don't believe in antiperspirant," she told E! News in 2014. "It's really bad for you. I haven't used it for almost 20 years."
While Diaz didn't clarify if she used deodorant instead, most outlets interpreted her statement as a boycott of all things underarm care. Her other comments supported that, too. "You're stinky, because you use antiperspirant. It keeps all the stink in," Diaz – who is not a scientist, but an actor — stated. "Let it go and just trim your armpit hair, so it doesn't hold onto the scent." In reality, it is when sweat mixes with bacteria on the skin that armpits get a foul scent, and daily use of antiperspirant and/or deodorant is encouraged by pretty much everyone with actual credentials.
Julia Roberts eschews deodorant (and supposedly smells bad)
When it comes to stars ditching deodorant, we wish that Cameron Diaz was the end of the line, but it actually appears to be a trendy thing in Hollywood. Julia Roberts was one of the first stars to speak out about her non-use of armpit products way back in 2008. "I don't actually use deodorant. I don't like to share that with a lot of people," Roberts admitted, while sharing it with millions on an episode of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" (via HuffPost). "It's just never been my thing."
Unlike Cameron Diaz, who may smell like cherry blossoms — we just don't know! — there have been reports that Roberts does, in fact, stink. The star has been spotted with hairy armpits, which may also be a contributing factor seeing as hair can trap odor, but a lot of it has to do with her overall lax stance on hygiene. For instance, a 2008 Star magazine article quoted an anonymous bodyguard who detailed Roberts' smell, attributing it to a lack of showering and an enjoyment of her funkiness.
"She likes to save water — she's really green," the bodyguard said about their boss (via Inquisitr). "She likes the smell of her natural oils. She also says that she can't wash her hair too often because it's dry." Minimal showers and no deodorant? That's a hard pass for us.
Kate Hudson and Lizzo are two other stars who don't use deodorant
The list of stars who hate deodorant is long, so we are lumping a few together here. And since we are focused on female celebs, we won't even get into the plethora of male celebrities who forgo deodorant — a list that includes big names such as Bradley Cooper, Russell Crowe, and Matthew McConaughey. But given McConaughey's status as the poster boy for natural smelling pits, it is only fitting that he is the reason we all know about another star's similarly poor hygiene habits. That star? None other than Kate Hudson, who co-starred with McConaughey in the iconic romcom "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" and the less successful "Fool's Gold."
It was during the making of "Fool's Gold" that rumors emerged, suggesting Hudson demanded her co-star wear deodorant on set. But when Andy Cohen asked Hudson about the claim on a 2024 episode of "Watch What Happens Live!" she not only shot it down but also made a declaration of her own. "No, he doesn't wear deodorant, right? And by the way, I don't either. There you go," Hudson said. The actor ended the segment by calling herself and McConaughey "au naturels." That is one way to put it.
A handful of other female celebrities are known to shun deodorant, including singer Lizzo, who supported McConaughey's stance on deodorant via an Instagram Story in 2021. The artist shared she no longer wears deodorant and actually claims to smell better without it.
Megan Fox forgets to flush her poop
"When it's yellow, let it mellow. When it's brown, flush it down." Cameron Diaz did not make up this saying — it is an old chant heard around schoolyards everywhere, reflecting an environmentalist take on using the toilet. The basic idea is that urine can sit a while before being flushed, while feces should go right down the drain. Megan Fox either missed the memo on this one, or she simply does not care. Based upon her previous comments about flushing the toilet, we are going to say it's the latter. Fox is, it seems, a purposeful turd leaver because no one just "forgets" to flush past the age of 4.
In an interview with the now-defunct American version of FHM magazine, Fox openly admitted to her foul habit and explained that it was not restricted to her own home. "I forget to flush the toilet. Friends will tell me, 'Megan, you totally pinched a loaf in my toilet and didn't flush,'" she said (via E! News). We are not advocating that Fox hold in her poop when at a friends' place — since bad things can happen to your body when you hold in your poop — but it's really not that hard to hit a lever after you clear out. Then again, if celebrity hanger-on Derek Blasberg can get diarrhea all over bff Gwyneth Paltrow's guest bedroom and then run away without notice (as was widely reported in 2024), anything is poopable — er, possible.
Britney Spears reportedly has a lot of gross habits
We could probably craft an entire list out of Britney Spears' poor personal hygiene habits, as the star has long been known to be on the grosser side of things. If nothing else, Spears' nasty habit of using gas station bathrooms while barefoot would be enough to make the average person squirm. But a 2011 lawsuit filed by a former bodyguard paints an even more nauseating picture. "Spears had obnoxious personal habits," read his statement in the court document (via The Mirror). "She did not bathe for days on end, did not use deodorant, did not brush her teeth, did not fix her hair, did not wear shoes or socks."
Spears denied the claims, but they are sadly not very hard to believe. Brit-Brit was known to be dirty long before she started dancing in her foyer, but her online videos have done little to help shift public perception of her hygiene habits. Spears appears totally disheveled in the vast majority of her videos, and fans (or haters) have harped on things like her poorly maintained extensions and expressed concern about Spears' mysteriously changing teeth. Given her oft-dirty hair and the fact that Spears' smeared eye makeup often looks days-old, it is not out of the realm of possibility that the singer bathes less than the ideal amount.
Kristen Bell leaves used toilet paper on the seat
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are far from the only celebs who have overshared about their odd bathing habits, and they are not the only Hollywood couple known to be lax about bathing their children. Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have also admitted to leting their kids go without bathing until things are dire. "Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up," Bell once said on "The View" (via Page Six). "There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria. Once you get bacteria, you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.'"
Bell does not seem super concerned with bacteria in other areas, either, based on her disgusting habit of leaving used toilet paper on top of the toilet seat. "Was it to be in the toilet bowl or in the trash can because now that I have to finish the task you started, I just want to make sure I do it correctly," Shepard asked Bell in a video posted to Instagram. When Bell claimed the lack of light in the bathroom was the issue, Shepard shot back with a startling claim: "It's dark in here a lot apparently because that happens, I don't know, four, five days a week," he said. We don't need to be Veronica Mars to get to the bottom of this case — leaving used TP on the seat on a regular basis is just nasty.