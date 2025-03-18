10 Celebs Who Overshared About Their Odd Bathing Habits
Bathing habits differ from country to country and culture to culture. Half of Chinese people wash themselves an average of two times per week, according to Harvard Health Publishing. On the other hand, Brazilians love their showers as their average frequency of showering is reportedly around 12 in a week. The United States is somewhere in the middle, with around 67% taking at least one shower a day. However, that means about one in three Americans typically go one or two (or more) days each week without bathing.
Bathing habits became a trending topic of discussion during the pandemic era after celebrities began sharing how frequently they washed themselves, sparking a debate over whether it's more beneficial to shower every day or not. On paper, it seems like an easy debate to settle. Bathing daily is said to be good for mental and brain health. A 2020 study also found that it is linked to a significantly lower risk of stroke and heart disease. Plus, not cleaning the body of sweat, dust, and other debris after a long day could mean increased body odor. So, it's no surprise most Americans, including Hollywood stars like Chris Evans, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jason Momoa, are firmly on the regular showers side of the celebrity hygiene debate. "In this house, we bathe," Turner-Smith tweeted in 2021 (per People). Some stars didn't chime in with their bathing regimen, with Rihanna simply giving a cheeky response by sharing a video showing various celebrities talking about how good she smells.
However, quite a few celebs weren't shy about letting the world know exactly how they shower and how often they do it. From Mila Kunis to Benny Blanco, here are the stars whose bathing habits we know probably way too much about.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis don't bathe themselves and their children every day
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have found themselves in quite a few controversies over the years, including sparking backlash over their strange confession that they don't plan to leave their children any money despite allowing them to live an insanely lavish life. In 2021, the two stars, who have been together since 2012, also raised eyebrows and started what would later become the great celebrity hygiene debate after they revealed on the podcast "Armchair Expert" that they don't believe in bathing every day — a habit that they have since passed on to their children, Wyatt and Dimitri. According to the couple, their bathing rule when it comes to their kids is: "If you can see the dirt on 'em, clean 'em," per E! News. Their surprising parenting confession divided fans, but this was apparently the norm in the Kutcher-Kunis household.
Kutcher was equally candid when he shared his own regimen, saying: "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that just delivers every time. Nothing else." Like her husband, Kunis' daily routine also involves only cleaning select areas rather than the entire body. "I don't wash my body with soap every day. But I wash pits and tits and holes and soles," she revealed. They also said they rinse their faces every day, especially after working out.
Kunis and Kutcher later poked fun at themselves and the uproar their revelations caused by sharing a video of them in their bathroom while their children bathed off-camera. "You're putting water on your children?! Are you trying to melt them? Are you trying to injure them with water?" Kutcher said, acting shocked, as his wife laughed.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's noses tell them when it's time to bathe
Kristen Bell lives an incredibly normal life and isn't shy about dishing on the realities of parenthood, whether it's the happy, sad, difficult or crazy parts of it. However, one of her candid admissions triggered a backlash in 2021: she and her husband Dax Shepard do not wash themselves and their kids every day. In fact, it seems they can go days without hopping into a shower. In the "Armchair Expert" episode featuring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Shepard explained why he doesn't like to wash his body with soap daily. "You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day. It's insane," he said, per E! News.
He and Bell shared more details about their family's hygiene practices on "The View," where they revealed that they let their noses tell them when it's time to shower. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up," said Bell, per People.
Speaking to Daily Blast Live, Shepard admitted that he uses the same strategy when it comes to his own bathing schedule and that his wife bathes more often than he does as she uses makeup and hair products. When Bell does decide it's time for a shower, she said she bathes with their two daughters Lincoln and Delta for environmental reasons. "California has been in a drought forever. It's just like, responsibility for your environment. We don't have a ton of water, so when I shower, I'll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water," she shared.
Dwayne Johnson and Terry Crews take multiple showers a day
While Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, and even Jake Gyllenhaal admitted they're not the type to bathe every day, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Terry Crews are on the opposite side of the shower spectrum. Johnson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to weigh in on the hygiene discussion in 2021, revealing that he typically showers not just once but three times a day. He even shared specific details about his shower schedule and habits, including the temperature of the water and skincare steps. "Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," the "Black Adam" star tweeted. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."
His friend and "Get Smart" co-star Terry Crews has the same shower frequency because, like Johnson, his daily routine includes working out. "I took three today! Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne are right! I took one in the morning after the workout and then I took one before I got here, and then I took one in between acts," he told Access Hollywood. "I love to shower. I love to because I spend so much time sweating. If you ain't been sweating, you don't need to shower, but I spend all day sweating ... I'm Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I gotta get clean."
However, showering too frequently can be just as bad as not doing it enough. The former can leave the skin dry and cracked, causing it to become vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
Chelsea Handler revealed the 'hotspots' she focuses on when showering
Chelsea Handler has undergone a stunning transformation through the years, but one thing about her has never changed, and it's that she sees no issue with oversharing about her life. When she sat down for an interview with Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in February 2025, the "Chelsea Lately" host revealed the incredible way she ensured one of her ex-boyfriends would never forget her, which involved planting imported linden trees on his property that would make him think of her whenever he's driving in and out of his home.
Handler also gave a way too detailed rundown of her showering habits. She confirmed she really focuses only on her intimate areas and armpits when washing and doesn't see the need to pay special attention to places that aren't exposed to the elements, such as her legs. "I don't know why my legs would be dirty; they're covered up all day in my jeans. They're not out. My legs aren't going out without me, and I showered the day before also. When I lather my hair with shampoo and conditioner, there is a lot of lather and that drips down my body, cascades over my voluptuous breasts onto my navel and then down to my Pikachu," the comedian shared.
Handler went on to explain that her showers tend to be quick because she washes only on her target areas, and it's always worked for her. "My hotspots, there's four — you know what they are. As long as I get in there, I can take less than a three-minute shower and I often do. I wash my hair ... I get in, I wash my Pikachu, I wash my a**hole and I wash my underarms," she told Cooper.
Kelly Clarkson got slammed as 'gross' over one of her shower habits
Kelly Clarkson has done some controversial things, but perhaps she'd never grossed people out quite like when she discussed some of the things she often does while showering during an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The subject came up while she was chatting with Kenan Thompson about his memoir "When I Was Your Age," in which the "Saturday Night Live" star discouraged brushing one's teeth while showering. Clarkson admitted she was a repeat offender when it came to this due to her busy schedule. "I don't regularly brush my teeth in the shower. I just, I do if I'm in a hurry. Now, I do happen to be in a hurry often," she explained. While Thompson respected Clarkson's choice considering it suits her lifestyle, the comedian confessed he "[finds] it to be gross."
However, this wasn't the only shower habit he and Clarkson disagreed on. Thompson said he usually washes his legs with soap and scrub them when he's bathing, but she suggested she likely wouldn't do this if she wasn't "[shaving her] legs almost every day in the shower." They were also divided on another one of Clarkson's time-shaving practices: peeing in the shower. Thompson admitted that while he's done it before, he was uncomfortable with it. Clarkson, on the other hand, declared, "I pee almost every time in the shower. ... You can't help it. It goes back to that childhood sleepover. You know, they put your hand in the hot water, and sometimes you pee 'cause it's hot water."
Clarkson's revelation received mixed reactions from viewers. While she was praised for being real and relatable, some slammed her for being unhygienic. "People who pee in the shower are gross," one YouTube user commented.
Coco Austin only showers when she's 'feeling icky'
Another celebrity who doesn't feel the need to shower daily is Ice-T's wife Coco Austin. The model also took part in the celebrity hygiene chatter in 2021 and, like Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell, she can go days without hopping into the shower for a rinse if she feels she's still clean enough. "Well, I don't shower every day. I do what's needed," she told E!'s Daily Pop (via People). "I wash my hair every four days. But when I'm feeling icky, I'll get in the shower. Whether that's every day, that may be, but that could be every three days. I kinda keep myself clean, though. Like, if I feel like my pits smell or something, I just take some washcloths and some soap to it. I might not have to clean my whole body."
It's unclear if Austin developed new bathing habits after welcoming her only child with Ice-T, daughter Chanel Nicole, in 2015, but she had a pretty extensive nightly routine involving multiple skin and body care steps back in 2011. Speaking to Allure, which described her as a "clean freak," she said part of her usual regimen was to wash and exfoliate her body using body milk and body scrub while showering. "When I'm done with my shower I have the softest baby skin," the "Ice Loves Coco" alum told the magazine.
Austin previously stirred controversy over an unusual bathing practice in her household. She went viral in 2022 after posting a video of her bathing her then-6-year-old daughter in the kitchen sink, which got her mom-shamed for the second time that year. But she clapped back at the naysayers, telling Page Six: "If you are a mom, you have bathed your child in the sink."
Benny Blanco loves having 'a good cry' in the shower
After one year of dating, Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got engaged in December 2024, but even they still don't know everything about each other. The record producer shocked his fiancée when he shared some of the unusual things he does in the shower during their Q&A session for Interview Magazine. In a video posted by the publication on TikTok in February 2025, the couple was asked who spends more time showering, and Gomez was quick to point to her husband-to-be.
Blanco then went on to explain that there's a hilarious reason his showers take a while. "OK, I might not get to shower every day, but when I do, when I feel like I deserve it, I'm in there for so long contemplating life. I sit down in every shower I go into," he shared. "Have you ever cried in the shower? It's incredible. ... Sometimes you just have to have a good cry."
Aside from getting emotional, showers also usually have Blanco reflecting on his mortality — much to the surprise of Gomez. "I always get death realizations when I'm in the shower," he confessed, to which fiancée responded, "Whoa." But the songwriter clarified that his showers end up being therapeutic for him despite apparently going through an existential crisis whenever he's in the bathroom spending time under the warm water.
But while Blanco often breaks down in tears when bathing, it's still Gomez who is the crybaby between them. According to the two, even just watching videos of dogs, kids, and grandparents — "or some hybrid of all three," Blanco added — on social media brings out the waterworks for the singer.