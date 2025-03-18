10 Celebs Who Overshared About Their Odd Bathing Habits

Kristen Bell lives an incredibly normal life and isn't shy about dishing on the realities of parenthood, whether it's the happy, sad, difficult or crazy parts of it. However, one of her candid admissions triggered a backlash in 2021: she and her husband Dax Shepard do not wash themselves and their kids every day. In fact, it seems they can go days without hopping into a shower. In the "Armchair Expert" episode featuring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Shepard explained why he doesn't like to wash his body with soap daily. "You should not be getting rid of all the natural oil on your skin with a bar of soap every day. It's insane," he said, per E! News.

He and Bell shared more details about their family's hygiene practices on "The View," where they revealed that they let their noses tell them when it's time to shower. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up," said Bell, per People.

Speaking to Daily Blast Live, Shepard admitted that he uses the same strategy when it comes to his own bathing schedule and that his wife bathes more often than he does as she uses makeup and hair products. When Bell does decide it's time for a shower, she said she bathes with their two daughters Lincoln and Delta for environmental reasons. "California has been in a drought forever. It's just like, responsibility for your environment. We don't have a ton of water, so when I shower, I'll grab the girls and push them in there with me so we all use the same shower water," she shared.

