10 Rachael Ray Outfits That Seriously Missed The Mark

Fashion is a form of expression, but there are some rules you just don't break, like casually mixing three different animal prints in the same outfit. During a visit to the SiriusXM Studio in 2020, Rachael Ray's cheetah print top was not at all complemented by her snakeskin sneakers or the scarf that featured a different snake skin design from the shoes. Though all three of these pieces featured similar color palettes, the patterns in each are distinct and meant to serve as an accent for a simple base outfit, not for layering with other prints. For example, an animal print accent is a great way to jazz up a simple black dress. The snakeskin neck scarf was completely unnoticeable on top of the cheetah print shirt — if a viewer only gave the outfit a passing glance, they'd miss it entirely, which only proves that it is unnecessary. It would have made slightly more sense if the scarf and shoes matched perfectly, but the patterns were totally different.

The conflicting prints on the upper half were inadvisable, but dragging the visual conflict down all the way to the shoes was another issue entirely. Despite being separated by a pair of sensible black joggers, the difference between the prints on the top and those on the sneakers were much too noticeable for comfort.

Ray should have left the scarf at home and swapped the cheetah shirt out for a plain off-white or cream top that complemented the predominant tone of the sneakers. A lighter, simpler shirt would have kept the outfit from being too oppressively dark amidst the black leather jacket and the joggers, and brought the light qualities of the shoes up so that they don't seem out of place.