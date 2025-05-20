Tragic Details About Jane Fonda's Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article includes discussion of suicide and eating disorders.

Jane Fonda has had more than her fair share of hardships over the years. When the Oscar winning actor reflected on some of the low points of her life in a 2016 interview with The Guardian, Fonda opined, "It's always nice to know you can survive – and more than survive, you can go on to thrive." The "Grace and Frankie" star also shared how all the challenges she had endured shaped her as a person, proclaiming, "It was the difficult things that could have broken me that went on to teach me the most — and that made me more empathetic and understanding of others."

We witnessed a great example of this perspective during her February 2023 chat with CNN's Chris Wallace, when Fonda revealed that her many serious health problems had taken away her fear of death and left the actor and activist with a nagging desire to set things right in her life while she still could. Meanwhile, in a 2017 Net-a-Porter interview with fellow actor Brie Larson, the "Barbarella" star confessed that she felt terrible about not being the mother her three children needed because she simply had no clue what to do.

In typical fashion, Fonda took action and started reading books that helped her to better understand parenting, and later implemented it all accordingly. The legendary star's ultimate wish was that her kids would want to be by her side on her deathbed, so Fonda worked hard to be worthy of their love. It's unsurprising that her biggest regret was about parenting because she had a complicated relationship with her own parents too.