Jeanine Pirro's Long-Term Shoe Obsession Is So Bizarre
Judge Jeanine Pirro seems determined to make sure everyone knows she lives such a lavish life. The best way to get her point across? Inundating the internet with pictures of her shoes. What you never knew about the judge is that she's made a second career out of showing off her footwear all over social media. Oftentimes, these photos are usually accompanied by a clever caption. For instance, when she posed with a pair of black high heels, she was generous enough to shout out the brand. "Who would believe these shoes are 15 years old? Quality Manolo Blahniks," she posted on Facebook. Meanwhile, she posted a similar message when posing with a pair of white flower-themed high heels. "Sunday #shoefie by Dolce & Gabbana," Pirro wrote in another Facebook post.
Although her obsession with shoes isn't hurting anyone, it's definitely a peculiar hobby that leaves us scratching our heads. But it seems unlikely it'll change anytime soon when some of Pirro's supporters only encourage "The Five" host's shoe fixation with nonstop compliments. One Facebook poster asserted that Pirro's shoe-modeling is exactly what America needs right now. "There are now 2 things that will make america great again ... donald trump ... and those shoes," one wrote. For another poster, Pirro's photos brought back some warm memories. "Love the shoes. ... I remember wearing spikes all day and how I loved them," they commented.
Judge Jeanine Pirro refused to take pictures without her shoes
Judge Jeanine Pirro showed glimpses of how much she's really worth when shopping for more footwear to fill her closet. While doing an interview with The New York Times, the "Castles USA" star visited a store to purchase a pair of running shoes. In doing so, she showed how candid she was about her taste in fashion by explaining to an employee why she hated a pair of sneakers the store was selling. "See this? I don't like this. You can knock someone in the head with that. I used to be a district attorney. Anything can be a lethal weapon if you want it to be," she said.
But the most revealing part about Pirro's shopping spree was the fact that there were limits to the kind of content she was willing to share online. After criticizing more shoes on display at the store, Pirro began to try on some herself. There, she gave a stern warning to the photographer: "Don't you dare take a picture of me with my shoes off," she said. This offers some mild relief, because at least we don't have to worry about Pirro flooding the internet with feet pictures without the shoes.