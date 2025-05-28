Jeanine Pirro's Long-Term Shoe Obsession Is So Bizarre

Judge Jeanine Pirro seems determined to make sure everyone knows she lives such a lavish life. The best way to get her point across? Inundating the internet with pictures of her shoes. What you never knew about the judge is that she's made a second career out of showing off her footwear all over social media. Oftentimes, these photos are usually accompanied by a clever caption. For instance, when she posed with a pair of black high heels, she was generous enough to shout out the brand. "Who would believe these shoes are 15 years old? Quality Manolo Blahniks," she posted on Facebook. Meanwhile, she posted a similar message when posing with a pair of white flower-themed high heels. "Sunday #shoefie by Dolce & Gabbana," Pirro wrote in another Facebook post.

Although her obsession with shoes isn't hurting anyone, it's definitely a peculiar hobby that leaves us scratching our heads. But it seems unlikely it'll change anytime soon when some of Pirro's supporters only encourage "The Five" host's shoe fixation with nonstop compliments. One Facebook poster asserted that Pirro's shoe-modeling is exactly what America needs right now. "There are now 2 things that will make america great again ... donald trump ... and those shoes," one wrote. For another poster, Pirro's photos brought back some warm memories. "Love the shoes. ... I remember wearing spikes all day and how I loved them," they commented.