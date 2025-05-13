Donald & Melania Trump's Kiss For The Cameras Exposes Their Real Relationship, Says Expert
Someone needs to check in on the social media editor for the official White House Instagram account, because they don't seem to understand what love is. In a video posted on April 26 in honor of Melania Trump's birthday, President Donald Trump and his wife had a super awkward exchange. The couple walked in different directions, then went back and stood at arm's length for a quick peck. "Find someone who looks at you the way POTUS looks at FLOTUS," the White House captioned. It's not a Hallmark-worthy moment, and fans noticed.
"May this type of love never find me cause what was that," asked one person. "'Honey, please, just 30 more seconds for the cameras. Please kiss me to make it look like we're a real couple,'" joked another commenter. They weren't the only ones who saw the bizarre moment. The List reached out to Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, and got her take on the situation. The beginning of the video showed Donald's hand on Melania's back, but then she swiftly moved out of his reach. "Melania's body appeared very stiff and unyielding to Donald's touch, which indicates a lack of closeness in this couple."
The second part of the clip shows Donald waving to the media, while Melania continues walking away. "Melania's body language here is communicating a desire to keep herself separate and perhaps protected from Donald in some way," Moore noted.
The Trumps are operating as individuals, not as a couple
During the end of that trainwreck of a video is when things really got interesting, from a body language perspective. It doesn't take an expert like Nicole Moore to see that Donald Trump and Melania Trump's connection during their kiss was anything but loving and genuine. This video is one of the many signs that Donald and Melania's marriage might be on the rocks.
"Both Donald and Melania kept their bodies stiff when leaning in to kiss each other, and they kept their bodies apart for each other, kissing very briefly," Moore said. She explained how this "indicates they are operating more as individuals right now, than as a united partnership." That has been made clear as day, with Melania repeatedly snubbing Donald's PDA efforts, which hasn't helped with the divorce rumors. Moreover, Donald didn't even give Melania a shoutout for Mother's Day, opting instead for a broad, short-and-sweet message on Truth Social.
Moore also noticed that the president and first lady paused before going in for a smooch, "almost as if they remembered they should kiss rather than having a genuine desire to kiss." Sure, it can be awkward to kiss your significant other in front of other people, but optics are everything in politics, something the Trumps should know all too well.