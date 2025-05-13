Donald & Melania Trump's Kiss For The Cameras Exposes Their Real Relationship, Says Expert

Someone needs to check in on the social media editor for the official White House Instagram account, because they don't seem to understand what love is. In a video posted on April 26 in honor of Melania Trump's birthday, President Donald Trump and his wife had a super awkward exchange. The couple walked in different directions, then went back and stood at arm's length for a quick peck. "Find someone who looks at you the way POTUS looks at FLOTUS," the White House captioned. It's not a Hallmark-worthy moment, and fans noticed.

"May this type of love never find me cause what was that," asked one person. "'Honey, please, just 30 more seconds for the cameras. Please kiss me to make it look like we're a real couple,'" joked another commenter. They weren't the only ones who saw the bizarre moment. The List reached out to Nicole Moore, Celebrity Love Coach & Body Language Expert, and got her take on the situation. The beginning of the video showed Donald's hand on Melania's back, but then she swiftly moved out of his reach. "Melania's body appeared very stiff and unyielding to Donald's touch, which indicates a lack of closeness in this couple."

The second part of the clip shows Donald waving to the media, while Melania continues walking away. "Melania's body language here is communicating a desire to keep herself separate and perhaps protected from Donald in some way," Moore noted.