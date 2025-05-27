The Bizarre Reason Kamala Harris Teamed Up With Tim Walz For Her Election Run
In July 2024, Tim Walz was gradually adjusting to the idea of adding "Vice President" as a prefix to his name. The Minnesota governor proudly told MPR News at the time that, if he could be of any benefit to the Democratic ticket, then he would be more than happy to accompany Kamala Harris on the road to Election Day. Months after losing to President Donald Trump and his right-hand man, Vice President JD Vance, Walz opened up about why he was ultimately chosen as Harris' running mate. During his post-election nationwide town hall tour stop, at Harvard University's Kennedy School Institute of Politics, in April 2025, the beloved politician explained to CBS News' Brittany Shepherd, the evening's moderator, that he had an advantage with a certain demographic.
"I could code talk to white guys watching football, fixing their truck," Walz pointed out, adding that his image "put them at ease," (via YouTube). The former VP candidate also noted that he provided the "permission structure" for rural, white men to vote Democrat. When Shephard asked why Walz didn't take his message to cable TV, for instance, he reasoned, "I think I'll give you pretty good stuff, but I'll also give you 10% problematic."
In March 2025, the Minnesota governor discussed these problems during an appearance on the "This Is Gavin Newsom" podcast. One of the issues Walz faced while rallying support from American men was the adjacent narrative spread by right-wing figures that he wasn't "masculine enough." This seemingly suggested that his entire reason for being on the ticket was redundant. Joe Rogan even mocked Walz's remarks amid podcast drama with Harris.
Are Kamala Harris and Tim Walz considering running again in 2028?
There's plenty of speculation about whether or not Kamala Harris will run again in 2028, or simply cut her losses rather than risking it. According to The Hill, some heedful politicians believe the 2024 election was Harris' one shot at the presidency, while others simply can't tell either way, as we're still currently years away from the next race. The "what ifs" are beginning to trickle through the country though, with Tim Walz at the forefront of the conversation. While the Minnesota governor has been considering a third term in the midwestern state, Walz told CNN's Jake Tapper that he is not considering running for president in 2028.
"If in this moment you're planning for 2028, you're going to get rolled by the people in the streets," he opined. The Democrat is instead tightly focused on the 2026 midterm elections, even acknowledging during the Harvard event, "I am very pessimistic about the Senate." But if Walz continues his efforts to destroy the president's image, like Bernie Sanders, who is pressing on Donald Trump's sore spots, November 2026 could be a hard-fought battle on both sides of the aisle.