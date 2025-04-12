What Tim Walz Had To Say About Kamala Harris' Joe Rogan Podcast Drama

Joe Rogan clapped back at some of the claims in "Fight" in a February 2025 episode of his show, taking issue with how he and his team were portrayed in the book. He said there were disagreements between the groups while trying to plan, but some of the book's details were fabricated and that he was open arms for an interview with Kamala Harris. Rogan also felt like his podcast could've been good for Harris' campaign, adding, "If her and I had a good time, and we got along great, and she won over the air-quote 'young male vote,' things could've been different, who knows."

In March 2025, Tim Walz went on the "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast and claimed that deep-seated misogyny about whether he was too "weak" overshadowed his appeal as a vice presidential candidate. "I think I scare them a little bit, [which is] why they spend so much time on me," he said, seemingly referring to conservative-leaning male voters, adding, "because I can fix a truck, they know I'm not bulls***ing on this."

Rogan responded to Walz in a March 21, 2025 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," saying mockingly, "'I know how to fix a truck.' That's what he said, I'm like, do you? I bet you don't." He and guest Chris Williamson proceeded to make fun of the idea that Walz was the symbol of masculinity for the Democrats — proving Walz's point to Newsom that he wasn't seen as masculine enough. "I think they're lost," Rogan continued, seemingly alluding to the Democratic party. "I mean, they're also lost in that they can't control the narrative anymore."