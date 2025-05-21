Sarah Huckabee Sanders Might Need To Shave Her Head To Fully Tackle Split Ends

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' poor fashion sense has gotten so bad that even celebrities like Cher have called it out. Be that as it may, Huckabee Sanders' tacky, leather-loving style is no match for her amateur, or arguably nonexistent, hairstyling skills as her most concerning quality.

Huckabee Sanders seemed ecstatic to celebrate her dad, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee's appointment as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel. "Arkansas is going to miss you!" she told her dad in a March 31, 2025 Instagram post. "I'm so glad we could celebrate my parents last night. There is no one better to represent our country in Israel than @GovMikeHuckabee!" Huckabee Sanders' excitement was downplayed by her tragic split ends, which showed she didn't take enough care getting ready for the occasion. Her locks looked unhealthily dry and thin as if she'd evaded conditioner for quite some time. Their harsh, frayed state made her look like she had either just battled controversy or a wild animal rather than enjoying a nice evening. While her supporters might brush off her damaged locks as a one-time event, they were actually a reminder of her horrible hair history.