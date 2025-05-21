Sarah Huckabee Sanders Might Need To Shave Her Head To Fully Tackle Split Ends
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' poor fashion sense has gotten so bad that even celebrities like Cher have called it out. Be that as it may, Huckabee Sanders' tacky, leather-loving style is no match for her amateur, or arguably nonexistent, hairstyling skills as her most concerning quality.
Huckabee Sanders seemed ecstatic to celebrate her dad, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee's appointment as President Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel. "Arkansas is going to miss you!" she told her dad in a March 31, 2025 Instagram post. "I'm so glad we could celebrate my parents last night. There is no one better to represent our country in Israel than @GovMikeHuckabee!" Huckabee Sanders' excitement was downplayed by her tragic split ends, which showed she didn't take enough care getting ready for the occasion. Her locks looked unhealthily dry and thin as if she'd evaded conditioner for quite some time. Their harsh, frayed state made her look like she had either just battled controversy or a wild animal rather than enjoying a nice evening. While her supporters might brush off her damaged locks as a one-time event, they were actually a reminder of her horrible hair history.
She has a long history of hair problems
We sympathize with the fact that some weather conditions make it impossible to maintain one's hair outdoors. However, that doesn't excuse Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders for the stringy split ends she exhibited in her Valentine's Day 2025 Instagram post. Huckabee Sanders and her husband, Bryan Sanders, posed in a selfie in front of a waterfall during a hike. While her cheesy caption was groan-worthy, her brittle locks were more unforgivable. "I'll climb (almost) any mountain with you!" she wrote. "Happy Valentine's Day!" While Huckabee Sanders claimed to be willing to go to great lengths for her relationship, she clearly doesn't have the same passion for hair care.
Huckabee Sanders' hair troubles go back to her days as President Donald Trump's press secretary during his first term. Split-end snafus dating as far back as 2018 have us convinced she's never invested in a hair mask or quality conditioner. "You'd think that Sarah Huckabee Sanders could borrow a comb from Ivanka [Trump] or at least fix her hair before she leaves for work," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. Knowing how long her hair problems have gone on without signs of substantial change, we don't think she'll ever bother learning how to adequately moisturize her damaged ends.