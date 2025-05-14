Red Flags That Are Ringing Alarm Bells About Joe Biden's Health

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Joe Biden has endured many heartbreaking experiences in his life, and the hard times are apparently far from over. Throughout his presidential term, Biden was dogged by constant chatter about his fitness for office. For instance, Biden's 2024 State of the Union address raised concerns about his mental state because of the president's slow gait towards the podium. The murmurs only intensified during his one and only debate with Republican opponent Donald Trump that summer. Biden's raspy voice and verbal stumbles worked against him, as did the sight of his being helped off the stage by his wife. In contrast, Trump looked stronger and more energetic despite being only two years younger.

Even as Biden withdrew from the race days later, his team worked overtime to reassure the public that it had nothing to do with his health. Yet it seems the former POTUS may not be as sound of body and mind as he claims. May 2025 brought about two massive bombshells about the 46th president. First, Biden's most recent medical exam resulted in some possibly worrisome results. And then, damning excerpts from an upcoming biography revealed that Biden may have been suffering from mental decline for quite some time — and that his staff tried to hide the truth from the world while he was still in the White House. Sadly, it all adds up to a bleak ending for what was once a hugely successful political career.