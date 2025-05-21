Times JD Vance's Ego Was Big Enough To Rival Donald Trump
Vice President JD Vance and his boss Donald Trump have a complicated relationship, to say the least, and we can't blame anybody for wondering how they even manage to get along in the first place given their stark differences. Not only was Vance once one of the president's biggest critics —infamously calling him "America's Hitler " — but the bestselling author also had a vastly different upbringing, claiming to have come from a poor family, whereas Trump was born with a golden spoon in his mouth (and has covered everything he owns in gold since). The two men couldn't be more different, but one thing they definitely have in common is their overblown egos.
Vance showed that his is capable of rivaling Trump's when he complained loudly about pro-Ukrainian protestors disrupting his family's vacation to Vermont in March 2025. The protests made headlines and the vice president and his family left their hotel to move to an "undisclosed location" amid the chaos, as reported by the New York Post. Vance retweeted the article on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "These people are such idiots." It wasn't clear if Vance was referring to the person who posted the screenshot to X, the article itself, or the protestors who disrupted his holiday.
"We had a great time during our weekend in Vermont. We barely noticed the protesters and almost everyone we met was kind and generous," Vance clarified. "This headline about being moved to an 'undisclosed location' is that we moved our hotel so the kids could have more privacy." Plenty of users weren't having it, with one pointing out that the former Ohio senator was contradicting himself, accusing Vance of "having a temper tantrum over a headline," and "having the emotional maturity of a 5 year old," (via the Irish Star).
JD Vance spent his 2024 RNC speech bragging about himself
JD Vance doesn't like long speeches — unless he's delivering them, that is. The bestselling author was overheard having a conversation with House Speaker Mike Johnson ahead of Donald Trump's 2025 address to Congress, admitting in the process that he couldn't fathom being in his shoes. "I don't know how you do this for 90 minutes," Vance told Johnson (via the Daily Beast). A hot mic picked up their chat right before Trump started his 99-minute address, which made history for its duration (it was 10 minutes longer than Bill Clinton's historic 2000 speech). Then again, given the president's penchant for rambling, one wonders whether this accomplishment is worthy of being considered a great feat.
Much like most people, Vance may not enjoy listening to Trump for 90 minutes straight, but when he's the one doing the talking, he doesn't exactly put a ton of effort into keeping it short and sweet. Take his speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention, for instance. The VP spoke for almost 40 minutes, which is not unconventional in itself, but a lot of that time was spent discussing himself and his troubled upbringing as Vance tried to drive home the point that he grew up poor and worked his way to the top of the political ladder.
In fact, he even invited his mother onto the stage with him and called himself "a working-class boy born far from the halls of power [who] can stand on this stage as the next vice president of the United States of America," (via PBS). Modest indeed. Vance's speech was also riddled with inaccuracies and half-truths. Similar to Trump himself, he seems to believe that people will always take him at his word simply because of his political position.
JD Vance infamously decried 'childless cat ladies'
Even before he was tapped for the vice presidency, JD Vance repeatedly demonstrated that he had quite the ego, boldly and brutally insulting the Democrats and women who don't have children on Fox News in 2021. Among other things, the former Ohio senator wildly posited that the country was "effectively run by [...] a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too." Make America Miserable Again sounds more like the real slogan of the second Trump administration, but we digress.
Vance's comments were, of course, met with outrage, and when he was asked about them again after being chosen as Donald Trump's running mate, the divisive politician had the audacity to proclaim to NBC News, "Yes, I made a sarcastic comment years ago that I think a lot of Democrats have willfully misinterpreted." When asked if he regretted the comment, Vance effectively said he didn't, taking no responsibility for what he said or its impact.
"I regret, certainly, that a lot of people took it the wrong way and I certainly regret that the DNC and Kamala Harris lied about it," he reasoned instead. It's hard to lie about a clip that went viral, but then again, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author seems to assume that whatever comes out of his mouth should be believable no matter how ridiculous it sounds — something he and his boss certainly have in common.
JD Vance attempted to establish himself as an expert on the struggles of Appalachian Americans in his book
Some argue that JD Vance attempted to establish himself as an expert on Appalachian American culture in his bestselling memoir. In fact, "Hillbilly Elegy" has been subject to much controversy since its initial publication, with even Vance's distant cousin berating the former Appalachian resident. "He cosplayed a hillbilly and tokenized himself as the golden child who worked hard to overcome adversity," Terra Vance pointed out in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
Meanwhile, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Barbara Kingsolver criticized the controversial tome for using "the same old victim-blaming trope." As she explained to NPR, "It was like a hero story: 'I got out of here, I went to Yale, but those lazy people, you know, just don't have ambitions. They don't have brains. That's why they're stuck where they are.'" Kingsolver likely was referring to the passage where Vance accused people from Middletown, Ohio, of being ignorant.
"You can walk through a town where 30 percent of the young men work fewer than twenty hours a week and find not a single person aware of his own laziness," he wrote. With the VP's memoir and his prosperous political career, Vance appeared to think that, because he managed to escape his harsh circumstances, he's somehow better than those he left behind in his hometown.
JD Vance allegedly called Europe 'random' and accused them of suppressing free speech
JD Vance is quickly turning into Donald Trump's doppelganger where international relations are concerned. The president is known for speaking off the cuff, to put it mildly, and it appears his second-in-command is attempting to best Trump when it comes to stirring the pot. Vance faced intense criticism when he confidently asserted that America was the only country worth being involved in Ukraine's economy. "[It's a] better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years," Vance argued (via the BBC).
While he didn't name Europe specifically, the timing of his comments insinuated that the former Ohio senator was referring to the continent since it came shortly after both France and the U.K. indicated that they would offer their military services to Ukraine to help broker a peace deal. British opposition politicians accused Vance of demeaning Europe with his comments. As Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty raged to the BBC, "The disrespect shown by the new US vice president to the sacrifices of our service personnel is unacceptable." Many other officials concurred, and Vance eventually backtracked, saying he didn't "even mention the U.K. or France" (he refused to say which countries he did mean).
The VP also irked Europeans just a month before when he erroneously claimed that the European Commission was trying to dismantle free speech, leading EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to accuse Vance of "trying to pick a fight" (via the BBC). Meanwhile, Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, decried his comments as "insulting [and] just empirically not true." As someone whose boss outright calls news that he doesn't like fake, Vance would have been better off just keeping his mouth shut.
JD Vance boldly claimed he was happy to create fake stories to make a point
Donald Trump may yell "fake news!" whenever an outlet publishes something he disagrees with, but the divisive politician notably isn't a fan of facts behind the scenes either. Trump proudly described himself as "basically a truthful person" during a 2024 appearance on the "Flagrant" podcast. Vance, too, considers himself pretty honest — at least, when it benefits him anyway. The bestselling author audaciously admitted, "If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do," on CNN's State of the Union after facing major backlash for amplifying offensive, and widely debunked, stories about Haitian immigrants eating American citizens' pets.
It was stunning that the VP openly acknowledged peddling falsities but, arguably, it was further testament to his ego. Vance, like Trump, seems to believe he is untouchable and that his actions have no consequences; he tried to pin the blame for the chaos that followed the pet-eating controversy squarely on Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who had zero involvement whatsoever. Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg expressed his exasperation on X, quipping, "Remarkable confession by JD Vance this morning when he said he will 'create stories' (that is, lie) to redirect the media."
As Buttigieg professed, "All this to change the subject away from abortion rights, manufacturing jobs, taxation of the rich, and the other things clearly at stake in this election." If it wasn't immediately obvious why the president tapped Vance to be his second-in-command before, it's crystal clear now. The politician's ego might trump the president's sooner rather than later, however, and we all know how he feels about losing.