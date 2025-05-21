Times JD Vance's Ego Was Big Enough To Rival Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance and his boss Donald Trump have a complicated relationship, to say the least, and we can't blame anybody for wondering how they even manage to get along in the first place given their stark differences. Not only was Vance once one of the president's biggest critics —infamously calling him "America's Hitler " — but the bestselling author also had a vastly different upbringing, claiming to have come from a poor family, whereas Trump was born with a golden spoon in his mouth (and has covered everything he owns in gold since). The two men couldn't be more different, but one thing they definitely have in common is their overblown egos.

Vance showed that his is capable of rivaling Trump's when he complained loudly about pro-Ukrainian protestors disrupting his family's vacation to Vermont in March 2025. The protests made headlines and the vice president and his family left their hotel to move to an "undisclosed location" amid the chaos, as reported by the New York Post. Vance retweeted the article on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "These people are such idiots." It wasn't clear if Vance was referring to the person who posted the screenshot to X, the article itself, or the protestors who disrupted his holiday.

"We had a great time during our weekend in Vermont. We barely noticed the protesters and almost everyone we met was kind and generous," Vance clarified. "This headline about being moved to an 'undisclosed location' is that we moved our hotel so the kids could have more privacy." Plenty of users weren't having it, with one pointing out that the former Ohio senator was contradicting himself, accusing Vance of "having a temper tantrum over a headline," and "having the emotional maturity of a 5 year old," (via the Irish Star).