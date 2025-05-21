Michelle Obama's Brother Was Never Convinced Her Romance With Barack Would Last

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Long before he was president, Barack Obama was working to become a lawyer and make a good impression on Michelle Obama and her family. In 1989, Barack poured a lot of energy into convincing Michelle to date him. She'd made the decision to pause her dating life, and, even after Barack changed her mind, Michelle's brother, Craig Robinson, was skeptical about their romance. "I'm thinking to myself, it's going to last for about a month like most of your relationships," Craig explained on his joint podcast with Michelle, "IMO." Michelle disagreed with her sibling, noting that she had other long-term boyfriends before she and Barack met.

When their parents, Fraser and Marian Robinson, met Barack, they came to the same conclusion as Craig. Although Barack's conversational skills charmed them, considering Michelle's dating history, Marian and Fraser agreed that the relationship wouldn't last. The family even started speculating on when the breakup would happen.

However, Craig later had the opportunity to weigh in on the relationship when Michelle persuaded him to play basketball with Barack. "She must have just absorbed the notion that Dad and I embraced that you can tell a man's character through a game of basketball," Craig wrote in his memoir, "A Game of Character." On their podcast, Craig admitted that he had been reluctant. "I am not doing your dirty work for you," he recalled informing his sister. "If he turns out to be a bad dude, I am not going to be the one to say."