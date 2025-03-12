Michelle Obama's Podcast Gripes About Barack Couldn't Come At A Worse Time

Former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are often recognized for their loving relationship. However, no marriage is perfect, and Michelle's recent revelations about her husband might raise some eyebrows about their union's integrity.

In the March 12, 2025 episode of their podcast "You Should Start a Podcast with Your Sibling with Michelle and Craig," Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, shared details about their family. Michelle particularly recounted Barack's tardiness, which has grated on her throughout their relationship. "I've got this husband who's like, when it's time to leave, it's 3:00, he's getting up and going to the bathroom," she told Robinson. "And I was like 'Dude, 3:00 departure means you've done all that, you know?'" Barack has apparently gotten better about this annoying habit, though the former first lady had another intimate matter to discuss.

Michelle opened up in the same episode about her reluctance to let Barack seek the presidency. She said it took her brother's support for her to warm up to the idea. "I couldn't have gotten through eight years in The White House without my big brother, and that's another sort of unusual aspect to our lives," Michelle said. "Our relationship was this whole, you know, being married to the president of the United States thing that none of us kind of banked on." While Michelle's issues with Barack could be harmless jabs from an honest wife, they certainly don't help the worrisome divorce rumors the Obamas have recently faced.

