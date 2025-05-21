Plastic Surgery Rumors That Plagued Rachael Ray During The Height Of Her Career
Rachael Ray is no stranger to the occasional rumor. Tabloids have touched on speculations about her marriage to John Cusimano, her health issues, and, surprisingly, a rumored extramarital affair with Jay-Z. The cook-turned-TV-host has even been subjected to that one piece of gossip: plastic surgery — it's a celebrity's rite of passage and a crazed media topic.
Even Ray succumbed to the curiosities herself on her talk show "Rachael Ray," where she'd often discuss Hollywood's most plastic stars or share a few cosmetic tips. She also occasionally brought on Dr. Anthony Youn, a board-certified plastic surgeon who is now a social media star. In 2010, Youn taught Ray and her eagle-eyed audience how to sniff out if someone has gone under the knife. Before getting into his tips, however, Ray took center stage to set the record straight about a few of her own rumors.
"One of those rags who wrote about me, they said that I had a brow lift," Ray revealed (via YouTube). While she's all for the occasional tweakment, the celebrity cook confessed that if she had any vacation days for an aesthetic change, it wouldn't be to her brows. "Let me tell you, if they gave me enough time off to actually tuck, lift, or remove something, it would've been my butt, not my forehead," she quipped. With Ray's stunning transformation, we'll say she doesn't need it.
Rachael Ray can't help but laugh at the bad press
It's the rumor that has seemingly stuck with her because, prior to explaining it on her talk show, Rachael Ray told Extra in 2008 how she got a kick out of those nip-and-tuck whispers. "I really laughed at the one that said I had a brow lift. If I were to have the week off, you think I'd spend it under the knife?" Years later and she still has no time for plastic surgery.
In 2024, Ray announced the inception of her podcast, "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," which has quite a literal meaning to the foodie. In a January 2024 People interview, a few months before she launched her podcast that October, Ray joked about how she's a serial workaholic. "I'm not really good with downtime. I love to work. I love it," she said to the outlet, who noted that Ray begins her work day at 3 a.m. "I don't like being idle. I've never been good at it." Once (or if) she announces her retirement, we'll be keeping an eye out for that Brazilian butt lift.