Plastic Surgery Rumors That Plagued Rachael Ray During The Height Of Her Career

Rachael Ray is no stranger to the occasional rumor. Tabloids have touched on speculations about her marriage to John Cusimano, her health issues, and, surprisingly, a rumored extramarital affair with Jay-Z. The cook-turned-TV-host has even been subjected to that one piece of gossip: plastic surgery — it's a celebrity's rite of passage and a crazed media topic.

Even Ray succumbed to the curiosities herself on her talk show "Rachael Ray," where she'd often discuss Hollywood's most plastic stars or share a few cosmetic tips. She also occasionally brought on Dr. Anthony Youn, a board-certified plastic surgeon who is now a social media star. In 2010, Youn taught Ray and her eagle-eyed audience how to sniff out if someone has gone under the knife. Before getting into his tips, however, Ray took center stage to set the record straight about a few of her own rumors.

"One of those rags who wrote about me, they said that I had a brow lift," Ray revealed (via YouTube). While she's all for the occasional tweakment, the celebrity cook confessed that if she had any vacation days for an aesthetic change, it wouldn't be to her brows. "Let me tell you, if they gave me enough time off to actually tuck, lift, or remove something, it would've been my butt, not my forehead," she quipped. With Ray's stunning transformation, we'll say she doesn't need it.