CNN's Alisyn Camerota Tarnished Her Reputation During This Controversial Moment With Jeff Zucker

Alisyn Camerota has always managed to keep her reputation intact — even after she left Fox News for CNN. In 2023, however, the beloved broadcaster managed to put a bit of a blot on her otherwise good name when she was spotted leaving a party in the Hamptons. First, the soiree was notably held by former CNN anchor Don Lemon, whose own controversial moments led to his untimely exit from the network, and second, she was photographed holding hands with former CNN boss Jeff Zucker. It's no secret that Camerota and Zucker are friends. The media executive resigned from his prime position back in 2022 after it came to light that Zucker was having a romantic relationship with his colleague, Allison Gollust, which they did not disclose to the network.

Thus, when he and Camerota were seen casually holding hands while making their way down the street, it sent the rumor mill into overdrive. For one thing, the CNN anchor was married while Zucker was still dating Gollust at the time, and apparently some of her fellow employees thought the whole hand-holding situation was inappropriate. "Yes, they are best friends, but staff members — especially women at CNN — think that her attention seeking actions were just tacky and quite disrespectful," one insider dished to the Daily Mail, adding, "Alisyn should know better especially after talking so much s**t about Fox over coworkers' inappropriate behavior there." The source also alleged that Camerota had held Zucker's hand purely for the gossip she knew would follow.

Other sources clarified to RadarOnline that Camerota and Gollust never got along, claiming it was a blatant attempt to stick it to her. Needless to say, her reputation took a hit after the story broke. Neither Camerota, her husband, or Zucker commented on the backlash.