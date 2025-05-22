Signs Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson's Relationship Will Never Last
Donald Trump Jr. doesn't have the best track record when it comes to women. He cheated on his first wife, Vanessa Trump as well as his former fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle. But word on the street is Don Jr.'s new relationship with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson is doomed to fail, and when you look closer, there are some glaring red flags that indicate their relationship will crumble sooner rather than later. Insiders and friends who spoke to Mediaite said that President Donald Trump isn't a fan of Anderson. "Donald Trump does not approve of his son's association with Bettina," a family friend told the outlet. "Bettina's presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset."
This does not bode well for the future of Jr. and Anderson's relationship. Speaking exclusively to The List, celebrity love coach Nicole Moore said that, while many couples manage to make things work even when their parents don't approve, it can prove to be a hurdle in the relationship, especially if the couple comes from a high-profile family. "For families in the public eye, super wealthy families or those that have successful family businesses, adult children can often feel pressure to choose a spouse who their parents would approve of and who is not seen as a liability," Moore explained. "Don Jr.'s position as the president's son definitely puts more pressure on his relationship with Anderson as any misstep on Don Jr.'s part can be used as ammunition against his father."
Additionally, Moore noted that Don Jr.'s likely facing pressure to choose a partner who fits the mold of the Trump dynasty. "The truth is, Don Jr. likely can't be with just anyone, he has to choose someone who is good for the Trump brand in general," Moore noted.
There are whispers Don Jr. is still in love with his ex-wife
Long before Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump, rumors were swirling that the two were dating. Naturally, folks were wondering what Donald Trump Jr.'s reaction to the gossip was, and therefore people watched Jr. and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, with a hawk's eye while they attended the amfAR gala in Palm Beach. Sources told Page Six that the two couldn't keep their hands off each other during the event. "[They] held hands, kissed discreetly and danced as everyone watched and whispered," one source divulged. Some outlets like Men's Journal argued that the couple's PDA at the event was a response to the rumors about Vanessa and Woods. A source told People that Jr.'s response to the confirmation of the relationship was an underwhelming, "cool."
Jr. might not be so cool with the whole affair after all, especially given the way he showed off his romance with Anderson at the gala, almost as if he's secretly jealous that his ex-wife is dating someone new. The rumors that his family and friends disapprove of Anderson definitely can't be helping the situation either. "I told him that she's not someone he should be around, and let him know about her past," an anonymous friend of Jr.'s told Mediaite. Apparently, Anderson has a reputation for dating wealthy men and casting them aside when they're no longer useful, and word on the street is she was hoping to get a role in the Trump administration. That didn't happen, in fact, she didn't even get to attend President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Ouch.
Celebrity love coach Nicole Moore notes that, if Jr. is still seeking his father's approval when it comes to his relationships (which he likely does), his relationship with Anderson might be short-lived.