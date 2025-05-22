Signs Don Jr. & Bettina Anderson's Relationship Will Never Last

Donald Trump Jr. doesn't have the best track record when it comes to women. He cheated on his first wife, Vanessa Trump as well as his former fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle. But word on the street is Don Jr.'s new relationship with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson is doomed to fail, and when you look closer, there are some glaring red flags that indicate their relationship will crumble sooner rather than later. Insiders and friends who spoke to Mediaite said that President Donald Trump isn't a fan of Anderson. "Donald Trump does not approve of his son's association with Bettina," a family friend told the outlet. "Bettina's presence is seen as a liability rather than an asset."

This does not bode well for the future of Jr. and Anderson's relationship. Speaking exclusively to The List, celebrity love coach Nicole Moore said that, while many couples manage to make things work even when their parents don't approve, it can prove to be a hurdle in the relationship, especially if the couple comes from a high-profile family. "For families in the public eye, super wealthy families or those that have successful family businesses, adult children can often feel pressure to choose a spouse who their parents would approve of and who is not seen as a liability," Moore explained. "Don Jr.'s position as the president's son definitely puts more pressure on his relationship with Anderson as any misstep on Don Jr.'s part can be used as ammunition against his father."

Additionally, Moore noted that Don Jr.'s likely facing pressure to choose a partner who fits the mold of the Trump dynasty. "The truth is, Don Jr. likely can't be with just anyone, he has to choose someone who is good for the Trump brand in general," Moore noted.