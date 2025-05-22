Tulsi Gabbard's Outdated Eyeliner Gives JD Vance A Run For His Money

Tulsi Gabbard's loud eyeliner stands out even more when you consider that its heavy-handed application isn't a regular part of the former Democrat's beauty routine. Although she, obviously, usually wears makeup while in front of the camera, Gabbard has left her eyes alone more than once. She's also shown that she knows how to apply the right amount of eyeliner in other instances where she's rocked it. In that regard, her offenses may be less egregious than JD Vance's. The controversial politician is rarely, if ever, spotted in public without his eyes looking done up to some degree, to the extent that, to see what Vance looked like without makeup, The List had to remove his eyeliner ourselves.

But the VP's saving grace is that not everyone believes he wears it. George Santos, for instance, asserted that the former Ohio senator's genetics just give the illusion he uses makeup. "Vance does NOT use eye liner," the disgraced former representative clarified on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I've met him in person before he was a senator and I can confirm he has long eyelashes and they cast a shadow on his waterline when is studios full of lights." Of course, Santos' words likely won't put the gossip to rest. But if it's true, his eyes being naturally fabulous is a good problem to have (and one many of us would envy).