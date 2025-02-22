Tulsi Gabbard Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Tackling the political field has often come naturally to Tulsi Gabbard. Starting as a left-leaning representative from Hawaii who once endorsed Bernie Sanders, to inflating President Donald Trump's ego by joining his Cabinet, Gabbard has a knack for jockeying for the right position to move her career forward. After leaving Congress in 2021, Gabbard pivoted her career to campaign for Trump, with rumors that she was once even floated as an option for his vice presidential pick. On February 12, Gabbard was officially sworn in as Director of National Intelligence, making her the first Pacific Islander in the United States to hold the position. However, despite these professional accomplishments, how Gabbard dresses often comes under more scrutiny than her policy.

In Washington, D.C. it's expected of politicians to dress sophisticated and savvy, and when it comes to marginalized communities — like women in politics — there's always been intense pressure to present yourself a certain way. Fortunately for Gabbard, she typically has a polished sense of style, and always looks smart in a pantsuit. Often playing to her strengths, Gabbard consistently dresses better than some other members of Trump's inner circle (like Kimberly Guilfoyle and her knack for wearing outdated outfits). However, there have certainly been times that Gabbard has missed the mark with her styling. From ill-fitting pants to some questionable dresses, here are five outfits worn by Gabbard that didn't quite work.

