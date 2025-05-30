4 Signs Michelle Obama Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Barack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's been years since Michelle Obama was America's first lady, but she and her husband, former president Barack Obama, remain beloved figures for many. Michelle, especially, has exuded admirable strength and fortitude both while she was living in the White House and after she and her family reverted back to being "normal" American citizens. What you might not know about Michelle Obama is that she wasn't initially keen on letting her husband run for president. In fact, she thought it was a lost cause. This wasn't for lack of faith in Barack's abilities. In her memoir, "Becoming," Michelle admitted she simply didn't think Americans would elect a black man as their president. She also didn't really see herself living in the White House, so she didn't initially support Barack's ambition to throw his hat in the ring for the country's highest office, something the former president admitted to Michelle's brother, Craig Robinson.

While having a candid chat on their joint podcast, "IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson," the two siblings recalled how Robinson had to try and convince Michelle to let Barack run for president. "You talked me into supporting his run," Michelle mused, admitting she was completely against the idea at first. "I was definitely like, nope, no way. This is crazy. We've done enough crazy stuff," she said. Her brother concurred, saying he knew Michelle wanted her two children to have a father who could spend as much time with them as possible. Being the president meant that would not always be the case. Robinson eventually managed to convince Michelle that she should allow Barack to follow his ambitions and use his talents for good. What seems to be clear, however, is that, without Michelle's blessing, Barack likely would have forfeited the chance to become president.