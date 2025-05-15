Trump's Pope Comments Prove His Ego Can't Handle The World Not Revolving Around Him

President Donald Trump made Pope Francis' death and the subsequent 2025 papal conclave about himself before Pope Leo XIV's election was even announced. Though President Trump's ego likely took a hit when he was given third row seating at Pope Francis' funeral, he still managed to spin the somber occasion and its aftermath into a series of self-gratifying moments.

"I'd like to be Pope," he told Fox News in an April 29, 2025 clip posted on X. "That'd be my number one choice." He even went as far as sharing an arguably blasphemous, AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope in a May 2, 2025 post on his Truth Social platform. The latter stunt sparked controversy among the Catholic population. "As a practicing Roman Catholic I find this a bit disrespectful," one X user wrote. "Come on Trump!"

As much as President Trump would love to have as much global authority as the pope, he'll have to settle for working alongside Pope Leo, instead. Some social media users, however, don't think the two leaders will see eye-to-eye on moral subjects like immigration. "Trump says he'd 'love' to talk immigration with the new American Pope — who believes in compassion, dignity, and protecting the vulnerable," one X user wrote. "Meanwhile, Trump's out here deporting kids with cancer. That meeting wouldn't end in agreement — it'd end in prayer for his soul."