Barron Trump Was The Real Mastermind Behind Donald & Ivanka's Latest PR Stunts

Before Donald Trump greeted the U.S. and Qatari troops at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Thursday, May 15, he was preceded by American comedian and podcaster Theo Von, who regaled the crowd with jokes. The audience roared with laughter (and a few groans) as Von discussed everything from Trump's bronzer obsession to doing cocaine off a baby (via YouTube). His surprise appearance was later praised by Trump, who revealed how their friendship came to be.

"I want to influence you to clap for a man who's a great influencer," Trump said of the comedian to a room full of military members. According to the Republican politician, his youngest son introduced him to Von during his 2024 presidential campaign. "My son, Barron, said, 'Dad, you've got to do an interview' with somebody I hadn't heard of. But my son knew very well," Trump said (via Fox News). When Barron named Von, Trump said, "Who the hell is Theo Von?" to which the NYU student purportedly said, "'He's such a big guy. You've got to do an interview.' So he knew all the names."

Likely thanks to Barron, Von has seemingly developed a relationship with another Trump family member, as he was seen in Miami with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, the same week. On May 14, Ivanka shared a photo of the three of them on Instagram and X , writing, "Miami looked good on you @TheoVon! Come back and visit us soon!"