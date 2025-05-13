Trump's Drowsy Moment In Saudi Arabia Puts His True Age On Blast (Sleepy Joe Who?)

One of Donald Trump's favorite insults for Joe Biden was to call him "Sleepy Joe," but ironically enough, there have been all kinds of moments in which Trump himself seems to have nodded off in public, like during his criminal trial over alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Then at the 2024 RNC, Trump appeared sleepy during some of the speeches. And now, yet again, the 78-year-old president is showing his inability to stay awake during his trip to Saudi Arabia. In footage on Fox News posted to X, Trump looked to be struggling to keep his eyes open during a multi billion dollar arms deal announcement with Saudi Arabia.

Trump is having a hard time keeping his eyes open in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/t465VZicR6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 13, 2025

It takes over 12 hours to fly to Saudi Arabia, which is also seven hours ahead of Washington D.C., and Trump just recently arrived. We know that jet lag is a real thing, but for someone who spent so much time calling out his political opponent for seeming tired, this is not a good look for Trump. And there are those who think that even a long flight and a time change isn't a good excuse. As one person put it on X: "In a surreal and frankly humiliating moment, Donald Trump just fell asleep during his own briefing in Saudi Arabia. This isn't jet lag — it's a walking security risk with a nap schedule. The man who calls himself 'sharp as ever' couldn't even stay conscious."