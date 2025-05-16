Kristi Noem's Tasteless Reality TV Show Idea Is Her Worst Move Yet (Yes, Worse Than The Dog)
As Secretary of Homeland Security for the United States, Kristi Noem has a serious job with serious responsibilities. The former Governor of South Dakota has also had some pretty serious snafus in the public eye, including times when she's shamelessly showed off her wealth, or when she wrote about shooting her dog, then posted photos to social media of her and a K-9 crew that had the same disturbing thing on everyone's lips. But is seems as if she's not done giving us more to talk about.
A well-known fan of her boss and the man who helped put her in charge of border security and immigration, it seems that Noem may be taking a page out of President Donald Trump's book. Before Trump was tinkering with tariffs, he was pitting people against each other for the chance of working with The Trump Organization via the reality show "The Apprentice." And now Noem and Homeland Security may be considering their own reality show.
A well-known producer in Los Angeles has been sending around a 35-page show proposal, looking for a green light to start production. And it seems like he may have already gotten one from the third largest department in the US government.
You're hired, as a US citizen
Veteran producer Rob Worsoff has been at the helm of such reality shows as "Duck Dynasty," "Millionaire Matchmaker," and "Dating Naked," and now he's come up with a new idea with an icier twist. Worsoff has been pitching "The American," a series that would have people competing to gain citizenship in the United States. According to Daily Mail, the producer's spin also added, "Along the way, we will be reminded what it means to be American — through the eyes of the people who want it most."
It wasn't Homeland Security who came up with the premise of the show, but it seems as if the government department is considering it, as is its secretary, Kristi Noem. Daily Mail shared that she would be on board for the show, and that Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at Homeland Security (who has been known to wear some tasteless outfits), said, "I think it's a good idea."
Worsoff has suggested using a famous host who has already become a US citizen, like Mila Kunis, Sofia Vergara, or Ryan Reynolds, but given Noem's affection for cameras and the spotlight, there's always a chance she could pop up on an episode. Or two. Or three.