Kristi Noem's Tasteless Reality TV Show Idea Is Her Worst Move Yet (Yes, Worse Than The Dog)

As Secretary of Homeland Security for the United States, Kristi Noem has a serious job with serious responsibilities. The former Governor of South Dakota has also had some pretty serious snafus in the public eye, including times when she's shamelessly showed off her wealth, or when she wrote about shooting her dog, then posted photos to social media of her and a K-9 crew that had the same disturbing thing on everyone's lips. But is seems as if she's not done giving us more to talk about.

A well-known fan of her boss and the man who helped put her in charge of border security and immigration, it seems that Noem may be taking a page out of President Donald Trump's book. Before Trump was tinkering with tariffs, he was pitting people against each other for the chance of working with The Trump Organization via the reality show "The Apprentice." And now Noem and Homeland Security may be considering their own reality show.

A well-known producer in Los Angeles has been sending around a 35-page show proposal, looking for a green light to start production. And it seems like he may have already gotten one from the third largest department in the US government.