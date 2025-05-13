Trump Staffer Tricia McLaughlin Has Worn Some Tasteless Outfits

With President Donald Trump surrounding himself with Melania Trump look-alikes, his White House staff has certainly begun to skew much, much younger. This includes frumpy White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the always glammed-out Alina Habba, and now newcomer Tricia McLaughlin. Similar to Leavitt, McLaughlin is still in her 20s, and she was also a senior advisor for a presidential candidate in 2024 named Vivek Ramaswamy. Of course, the women have more in common than their career trajectories because McLaughlin, like Leavitt, also has a penchant for wearing some tasteless outfits.

In a break from how most millennials and Gen Z present themselves to the world, McLaughlin has a stunningly small amount of social media history that includes selfies. For the most part, she's using her sharp political communication tools to make television appearances and post on X, formerly known as Twitter. As the assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, McLaughlin will inevitably spend more time in the spotlight. Plus, with the current secretary, Kristi Noem, losing her purse at a restaurant and potentially posing a serious security risk, McLaughlin might also find herself getting a promotion soon. Hopefully, she can learn from these five examples of when her outfits didn't hit the mark before climbing further up the ladder.