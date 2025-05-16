Ivanka Trump Squeezes Into Grandma's Favorite Dress (& We Hope It Never Happens Again)

President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, has not been afraid of flashing her lavish lifestyle post-election with her expansive wardrobe. With that privilege, however, has come a series of duds no average American her age would dare put on, even if they could afford to. Just as Ivanka's killer figure couldn't distract us from this skin-baring fashion fail, nor could her impressive legs pull our eyes from another skin-tight fashion flub, we couldn't look away from an old-fashioned outfit, which aged the 43-year-old at least 20 years.

Ivanka was dressed to the nines to celebrate her husband, Jared Kushner's sister, Kushner Companies president Nicole Meyer, and the groundbreaking of a luxury housing complex the company plans on building in Surfside, Miami. "Congratulations Nikki and the whole Kushner team on breaking ground at 9300 Collins Avenue, Surfside FL!" she wrote on a May 14, 2025, Instagram story. However, it's possible she may have needed to quickly retreat to the retirement home for her mid-afternoon siesta after the proceedings, or at least that's what her geriatric ensemble suggested. Ivanka stood out and looked far older than Kushner and Meyer in her dark blue cap-sleeved dress, which was held together with a tie-around sash. A fake, corsage-esque floral piece near her left shoulder was like an oversized lapel pin any grandma would break out for a special occasion. The surrounding peacock feathers looked like they could have been repurposed relics from her flapper days. While we know several retirees flock to the Sunshine State to live out their golden years, Ivanka may have gone overboard trying to blend in with them during her visit there.