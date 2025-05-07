Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Couldn't Distract Us From This Skin-Tight Fashion Fail
Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner had a fun date weekend in Florida for the Miami Grand Prix for F1. She posted a carousel to Instagram with tons of snapshots from the event of her and Kushner hanging out with friends. "City Lights x Racing Stripes this F1 weekend in Miami," she captioned on social media.
Two things stand out with these photos: Trump clearly never skips leg day, and her lungs are fighting for their life in that skin-tight gold dress. The mother of three showed off her killer legs that looked tanned to perfection — something she should help President Donald Trump out with, since he hasn't mastered the art of bronzer yet. Unfortunately for Ivanka, her toned legs are upstaged by the ridiculously tight dress. It appears that her body is silently screaming for the circulation to return.
Moreover, the material makes Ivanka look like a golden mummy, the fabric moonlighting as gauze being wrapped around her torso. It looks like if someone yanked on a strand, it would comedically unravel like in a Scooby-Doo cartoon. At least this outfit is a step up from Ivanka's skin-baring crochet cowgirl look she recently wore to the Stagecoach Festival. That outfit left even less to the imagination.
Ivanka Trump's incredible physique is thanks to a combination of things
Ivanka Trump has had a stunning transformation and credits her love of sports (not the gym) for keeping her active and healthy. She said on "The Skinny Confidential" podcast that she loves to ski and surf. More recently, however, the oldest Trump daughter has been doing jiu-jitsu, and she credits her teenager, Arabella Kushner, for getting her into the sport. "It is good for everyone," Trump said. "It's multiple things I like, so it meshes physical movement."
Moreover, the first kid also explained on the podcast how doing simple resistance training has worked for her, even though it's not her preferred method of exercising. "I have seen such a transformation in terms of my health," she shared, while also adding that protein intake is another major factor in her healthy lifestyle.
Donald Trump should take a hint from his daughter and his grandchildren, who all share a healthy habit: participating in active hobbies. These can include, like Ivanka mentioned on the podcast, skiing or surfing, as well as snorkeling excursions, biking, and horseback riding.